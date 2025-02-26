Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia has detained journalist and film critic Ekaterina Barabash in Moscow, her son and local media reported.

Ms Barabash, who is the daughter of late literary scholar Yuriy Barabash and mother-in-law of screenwriter Lyuba Yakimchuk, was detained on Tuesday by the Russian Investigative Committee – the main federal investigating authority in Russia – a day after Ukraine marked three years of Russian invasion, according to reports.

The charges and circumstances of her arrest were unknown but it was "likely related to her professional activities", her son Yuri Barabash wrote on Facebook.

However, The Moscow Times quoted the Investigative Committee as saying in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that, “The defendant was investigated and charged. During the interrogation, she admitted guilt in full”. It quoted the Moscow police as saying that she was accused of spreading “deliberately false information” about the Russian armed forces.

Journalist Ekaterina Barabash was detained by Russian authorities ( Facebook/ Yuri Barabash )

Ms Barabash works for a Russian publication, Republic, which was added to the foreign agent media register and banned in 2022, shortly after Vladimir Putin's forces invaded Ukraine. She has been a vocal critic of Russia's invasion and publicly supported Ukraine on her social media.

On the third anniversary of the war, Ms Barabash said on Facebook that lives had turned upside down because of the invasion. "It feels like a whole lifetime has passed in these three years, one I never asked for. There is no place in it for anything but anxiety for my children and hatred, hatred, hatred for those who started all this," she wrote in Russian.

She was fired from the Russian Interfax news agency in 2016 for criticising the Kremlin, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Her detention comes amid the Kremlin's aggressive crackdown on dissent and anti-war protesters since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Last December, a local court announced a 16-year-old girl was in pre-trial detention in St Petersburg for putting up posters of anti-establishment fighters on a bulletin board at her school.

A court in Russia’s Kursk border region in January issued an arrest warrant for Jerome Starkey, defence editor at The Sun, and put him on an international wanted list. The Kursk regional court accused him of illegally crossing the border into Russia.