Russia’s foreign minister has claimed his country did not “invent collateral damage” with Ukraine, eight days into a war started by the Kremlin.

Sergei Lavrov, a staunch ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, also blamed “hysteria” being whipped up by the UK and US as the real issue in the ongoing conflict – not Russia or the offensive it is currently unleashing on its neighbour.

He made the bizarre remarks during a press conference, in which he mostly attacked western politicians and journalists in an apparent attempt to divert anger away from Russia.

Comparing the US to Adolf Hitler at one point, Mr Lavrov condemned the Biden administration for “dictating to the Germans what is good for European energy security”, referring to Germany’s decision to abandon the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that it was to share with Russia.

“They’re trying to impose their own view of the future of Europe on us,” he said, adding: “Napoleon and Hitler, they had the objective to have the whole of Europe under their control – now Americans have got Europe under control.”

While taking questions from the press, the Russian diplomat also suggested the only mention of nuclear warfare had come from the UK and US - not Russia.

“We’ve got a military doctrine which describes the perimeters and conditions for application or deployment of nuclear weapons,” he said. It was in response to a question asking for reassure that Russia will not deploy nuclear weapons, as has been feared since Mr Putin decided to put nuclear deterrence forces on high alert at the beginning of the week.

Pointing to comments made by the UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss and US president Joe Biden, Mr Lavrov said thoughts of nuclear war “are not in the heads of Russians”.

He claimed Ms Truss “said that she is prepared for the conflict between Russia and Nato”. And turning to Mr Biden, he added: “When replying to a question, ‘was there an alternative to these sanctions [placed on Russia by the US]?’ he said that the only alternative is World War III, and everyone has the sense that it can only be nuclear war.

“But I would like to point out that these are statements of Western politicians, they are repeating nuclear war, this is not in the heads of the Russians.

“We are not going to allow some provocations to unbalance us, take us out of balance but if they begin a real war against us then they need to think carefully.”

