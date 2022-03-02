Ukraine claims more than 2,000 civilians killed in first week of Russian invasion

Ukraine has claimed that more than 2,000 of its civilians have been killed during the first week of the Russian invasion.

The country’s emergency service also said that hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes have been destroyed since the conflict began.

“Children, women and defence forces are losing their lives every hour,” it said in a statement.

It comes as the the mass shelling of Kharkiv city, a key Russian target in northeastern Ukraine, is reported to have killed at least 25 people and injured at least 120 as Russian paratroopers attacked the city overnight and on Wednesday morning.

Most recently, the region’s deputy governor, Roman Semenukha, claimed that Russian forces launched a missile into the city council building earlier today.

“Kharkiv is a Russian-speaking city. Every fourth person in Kharkiv has relatives in the Russian Federation. But the city’s attitude to Russia today is completely different to what it ever was before,” its mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said in an online video statement.

“We never expected this could happen: total destruction, annihilation, genocide against the Ukrainian people - this is unforgivable.”

The southeastern port city of Mariupol has also suffered significant casualties and a water outage as it faces continued bombardment from Russian forces, its mayor said on Wednesday.

“The enemy occupying forces of the Russian Federation have done everything to block the exit of civilians from the city of half a million people,” Mayor Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian broadcasters.

He did not provide an exact number of casualties.

Ukrainian authorities are also investigating possible Russian rocket or artillery fire on an airport in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa today, the country’s deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said.

Meanwhile, Kyiv’s mayor earlier warned that Russian troops are drawing closer to the Ukrainian capital as thousands continue to flee the city.

“We are preparing and will defend Kyiv!,” Vitali Klitschko wrote in an online post. “Kyiv stands and will stand.”

More to follow...