Russian forces ‘break ceasefire in attack on civilian evacuation route in Mariupol’ Ukraine claims

Tuesday 08 March 2022 13:21
(Independent)

Russian forces shelled an evacuation route for civilians trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol in violation of a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday, Ukraine has claimed.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter: “Ceasefire violated! Russian forces are now shelling the humanitarian corridor from (nearby) Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol.”

“Eight trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac (evacuate) civilians to Zaporizhzhia.

“Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties and Nikolenko gave no other details.

Russia had not yet commented on Nikolenko’s remarks.

It came soon after residents began leaving the northeastern city of Sumy and the town of Irpin near the capital Kyiv

More to follow...

Comments

