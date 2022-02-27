Galyna Kucherenko was bemoaning the shortages of essential products which have inevitably come with the war in Ukraine. She and her family were alright for food, and the building they lived in had a basement shelter for the nightly bombing, but the problem was the fuel.

Was she and her family trying to get out of Kyiv like so many others? I asked. “No” came the indignant reply. “We need them for making Molotov cocktails to welcome the Russians! We have most of the other ingredients like alcohol. But it is fuel, petrol that we are short of.”

Ms Kurcherenko, 72, a mother-of-four, and grandmother-of-three, had firm views about those she considered responsible for those shortage.

“It is all the people who filled the tanks of their cars and filled up cans and left. I can understand getting children out, but grown men and women should be here, defending this city, that is their duty,” she wanted to point out.

With invading Russian forces close to surrounding the capital, and trying to seize territory across the country, the Ukrainian government has repeatedly urged citizens to help defend the homeland.

Citizen volunteers have been training on weekends for months. Laws were changed allowing them to keep high-calibre weapons at home.

The president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who has remained in Kyiv, spurning Joe Biden’s offer to fly him and his family to safety, has announced a programme for residents to be armed, and 18,000 sub-machine guns and assault rifles have been pledged for distribution.

The government has also urged people to make and use Molotovs against the Russians. The Ministry of Defence put out a tweet: “Make Molotov cocktails and take down the occupier.”

Ms Kucherenko is among those who have responded with alacrity to the request, as have her relations , friends and neighbours.

A group of them sat together on Saturday afternoon at the home of Ms Kucherenko’s son Oleksiy in a residential street in a quiet part of the city to plan their operation.

They were armed with instructions from television and radio channels, as well as information gleaned from internet searches, on how to make the petrol bomb, and had some of the component parts.

There are various versions of Molotov cocktails, which were first used by Finnish forces against the Russians in the Winter War of 1939 and named after the Soviet foreign minister Vyacheslav Molotov of the Ribbentrop-Molotov pact.

Members of civil defence prepare Molotov cocktails in a yard in Kyiv (AP)

Ms Kucherenko and her friends had gone for the option of baking soda, Styrofoam, strips of old tyre, soap, cooking oil, what petrol they could find, vodka, large beer bottles, and wicks made out of torn up tea towels.

Oleksiy, a 47-year-old accounts clerk, said, “I wasn’t sure at first about my mother getting involved in this at her age”, keeping his voice low to try and ensure that she would not hear. “But she was not going to leave Kyiv, she said that it was her duty to stay and help in any way she could, and she has been very active in plans for these Molotovs.”

Iryna, a neighbour, also wanted to point out how Ms Kucherenko has been a driving force on ‘Operation Molotov’.

“I am very impressed at what she is doing at her age, it should be left to young people like me,” she said, adding with a peel of laughter: “I am only 66.”

Iryna did not want her family name published, and none of the group wanted to be photographed, “just in case...” said Olekseyi. He had been training as a citizen volunteer - with a paintgun, but was due to pick up a real gun issued by the government a bit later. He left in time to be indoors before a curfew started at pm, wondering what kind of a gun he was going to get.

Others, however, have long been planning for this time. At a checkpoint near central Kyiv, Nicolai Kostyuk was dressed for war - at great expense. He was kitted out in what British soldiers refer to as “Gucci” to describe fashionable combat gear, sometimes mockingly.

Mr Kostyuk was mostly in black, head to toe, from his helmet, to his sunglasses, to his body armour, to his boots. He would be completely black when rolling down his balaclava. He was armed with an American made WAC-47 automatic rifle, a derivative of the M16, configured to use Soviet-era 7.62x39mm cartridges, which he had bought from his savings.

The black kit, said Mr Kostuyk, an IT programmer, was for nightfighting. “As you know they have attacked with rockets and artillery at night. They have also tried to get into the city at night,” he explained. “So this will be good when they try to come again.”

Mr Kostuyk had also taken part in citizen’s militia training. He had never, however, fired a shot in anger and one may wonder and worry about how he would fare if there was real streetfighting. He, however, had no doubt : “I am fully prepared for anything.”

There were others in the streets, however, who had seen plenty of action and were fully aware of what they faced. I had met one of them first in Donetsk in 2014 and then in Avdiivka, in the Donbas, three weeks ago.

A member of Ukrainian forces, wearing Guy Fawkes mask (Anonymous mask), patrols downtown Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

The soldier, a member of one of the volunteer battalions, was due to return to his base, but is now part of the defence force for the capital. He had held in our meeting in Avdiivka that Vladimir Putin would not ultimately take military action.

“I was wrong, but so many people were wrong. But we have been fighting for seven years and that has shown in the way we have been fighting,” he said.

“But no one in our unit is boasting we have had victory. We are realistic people, and we know there are tough times ahead, but I think we have done OK, don’t you?”

One of the reasons for the 36-hour curfew, the government said, was to flush out and deal with Russian fifth-columnists and saboteurs.

There were an awful lot of civilians in the streets with guns while this would go on, I pointed out, and some of the shootings we have had in recent days did not seem to be the “gunfights with Russian agents” they were claimed to be.

“There may have been some shooting at ghosts, that was probably the case,” said the soldier, “but the real thing would come pretty soon I think.”