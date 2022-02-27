Ukraine agrees to hold peace talks with Russia at Belarus border

Peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are to be held at the border of Ukraine and Belarus, it has been announced.

The office of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made the announcement today on the fourth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A statement on the Telegram messaging app said Russian and Ukrainian diplomats would meet at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border – but a time for the meeting has not been disclosed.

The announcement came hours after Russia announced that its diplomatic delegation had flown to Belarus to await the peace talks.

Initially, Ukrainian officials had rejected the plan, saying any talks should take place elsewhere than Belarus – Russia’s ally and neighbour where there is a large number of Russian troops stationed.

The announcement comes as Russian troops continue their attempted takeover of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, after having failed to do so since Vladimir Putin launched an invasion on Thursday.

