In Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, a children’s hospital has moved into a bomb shelter with just the most basic facilities.

Having moved to the shelter with their sick children shortly after the start of the Russian invasion, parents tried to put their little ones at ease as much as they could.

“We are living here now. This is our house”, one mother told her child.

Heavy fighting is underway in Ukraine’s second city as Russian troops entered Kharkiv in the early hours of Sunday morning.

