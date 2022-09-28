✕ Close Anti-mobilisation protestors in Russia shout 'we are not meat'

European leaders say they suspect sabotage in the big leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines – the two natural gas lines running from Russia to Germany underneath the Baltic sea – as the continent’s standoff with Russia on energy continues.

Poland’s prime minister suggested Russia had taken the move to escalate its punishment of European countries for their opposition to the war in Ukraine. The US said it was ready to stand by its European partners.

And Denmark has said it believes “deliberate actions” caused the big leaks in the pipeline running from Russia to Europe, as it warned ship traffic to avoid the region.

A leak in the pipeline had been detected southeast of the Danish island Bornholm.

According to seismologists, a powerful explosion preceded the leaks. Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said that as per the clear assessment by the authorities, “these are deliberate actions - not accidents”.