Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1664338228

Ukraine war – live: Powerful blasts precede Nord Stream pipeline leaks as EU nations warns of ‘sabotage’

Denmark says it believes ‘deliberate actions’ damaged pipeline running from Russia to Europe

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 28 September 2022 05:10
Comments
Anti-mobilisation protestors in Russia shout 'we are not meat'

European leaders say they suspect sabotage in the big leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines – the two natural gas lines running from Russia to Germany underneath the Baltic sea – as the continent’s standoff with Russia on energy continues.

Poland’s prime minister suggested Russia had taken the move to escalate its punishment of European countries for their opposition to the war in Ukraine. The US said it was ready to stand by its European partners.

And Denmark has said it believes “deliberate actions” caused the big leaks in the pipeline running from Russia to Europe, as it warned ship traffic to avoid the region.

A leak in the pipeline had been detected southeast of the Danish island Bornholm.

According to seismologists, a powerful explosion preceded the leaks. Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said that as per the clear assessment by the authorities, “these are deliberate actions - not accidents”.

Recommended

1664338228

Huge explosions detected close to Russian gas pipeline after leaks caused by ‘sabotage’

Seismologists recorded powerful underwater explosions in Denmark and Sweden before the discovery of gas leaks in major Russian gas pipelines to Europe.

The announcement of the explosions came after Denmark’s prime minister claimed the leaks may have been caused by sabotage.

“There is no doubt that these were explosions,” Bjorn Lund, a seismologist at Sweden’s National Seismology Centre told SVT.

If the explosions are linked to sabotaged leaks, it could dramatically escalate European concerns over the supply of Russian energy to the continent, which many nations remain reliant on despite a scramble to find other sources since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read the full story here:

Explosions detected close to Russian gas pipeline after leaks caused by ‘sabotage’

‘There is no doubt that these were explosions,’ says expert

Arpan Rai28 September 2022 05:10
1664336806

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Wednesday, 28 September.

Arpan Rai28 September 2022 04:46

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in