European leaders say they suspect sabotage in the big leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines – the two natural gas lines running from Russia to Germany underneath the Baltic sea – as the continent’s standoff with Russia on energy continues.
Poland’s prime minister suggested Russia had taken the move to escalate its punishment of European countries for their opposition to the war in Ukraine. The US said it was ready to stand by its European partners.
And Denmark has said it believes “deliberate actions” caused the big leaks in the pipeline running from Russia to Europe, as it warned ship traffic to avoid the region.
A leak in the pipeline had been detected southeast of the Danish island Bornholm.
According to seismologists, a powerful explosion preceded the leaks. Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said that as per the clear assessment by the authorities, “these are deliberate actions - not accidents”.
Huge explosions detected close to Russian gas pipeline after leaks caused by 'sabotage'
Seismologists recorded powerful underwater explosions in Denmark and Sweden before the discovery of gas leaks in major Russian gas pipelines to Europe.
The announcement of the explosions came after Denmark’s prime minister claimed the leaks may have been caused by sabotage.
“There is no doubt that these were explosions,” Bjorn Lund, a seismologist at Sweden’s National Seismology Centre told SVT.
If the explosions are linked to sabotaged leaks, it could dramatically escalate European concerns over the supply of Russian energy to the continent, which many nations remain reliant on despite a scramble to find other sources since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Read the full story here:
Explosions detected close to Russian gas pipeline after leaks caused by 'sabotage'
‘There is no doubt that these were explosions,’ says expert
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Wednesday, 28 September.
