Ukraine news – live: US sends $400m in military aid as Russia claims British troops involved in drone strike
‘With Russia’s brutal air attacks on Ukrainian civilian critical infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities are critical,’ says Pentagon
The US Department of Defense is sending Ukraine $400m more in military aid, it was announced yesterday.
“With Russia’s unrelenting and brutal air attacks on Ukrainian civilian critical infrastructure, additional air defence capabilities are critical,” the Pentagon said in a statement.
A group of prominent former world leaders, known as The Elders, told Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a visit to Kyiv this summer that only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war.
Former Irish president Mary Robinson, who chairs the group founded by Nelson Mandela, said in a meeting with Associated Press executives that he must start considering a way out of the conflict.
“We need to encourage more thinking about how it will end in order to get the idea that this needs to end, as opposed to increasing the military arsenal on both sides and the devastation to the population in Ukraine,” said Ms Robinson, who also served as UN high commissioner for human rights.
Russia claimed it will publish proof that British specialist troops were involved in a drone attack over the weekend on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid
The US is sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday.
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid
The Pentagon says the U.S. is sending Ukraine another $400 million in military aid and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine
Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war
Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday.
The group, known as The Elders, delivered that message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him on a visit to Kyiv this summer that he must start considering a way out of the conflict, said group chairwoman Mary Robinson, former Irish president.
Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war
Members of the group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela say the war in Ukraine can only end with a diplomatic solution that gives both sides something
China sends message to Russia, says no nuclear war over Ukraine
Chinese president Xi Jinping has said that no nuclear wars must be fought over Ukraine, in a first clear message to Russia.
“The international community should … jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocate that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia,” Mr Xi said during a meeting in Beijing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The state-sponsored Xinhua reported that Mr Xi said that “no nuclear wars must not be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia.”
Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons as well if Russian territory is threatened.
