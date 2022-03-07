Russia issues four key demands Ukraine must follow to halt invasion ahead of peace talks
Russia has issued Ukraine with a list of conditions that it must follow to halt the invasion, the Kremlin spokesperson said on Monday.
The demands include Ukraine ceasing military action, changing its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledging Crimea as Russian territory, and recognising the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine was aware of the conditions “and they were told that all this can be stopped in a moment”.
Mr Peskov said it was “not true” that Russia was demanding the capital Kyiv is handed over. He said: “We really are finishing the de-militarisation of Ukraine. We will finish it. But the main thing is that Ukraine ceases its military action. They should stop their military action and then no one will shoot.”
Mr Peskov also said that Ukraine should make amendments to their constitution.
More to follow...
