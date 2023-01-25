Ukraine news – live: Russia decries ‘blatant provocation’ as US and Germany poised to deliver tanks
Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks and allow other countries such as Poland to do the same, while the United States may supply Abrams tanks, reports say
Russia has condemned the possible deliveries of battle tanks by the US and Germany to Ukraine, calling it “another blatant provocation” against Moscow.
Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, said early on Wednesday: “It is obvious that Washington is purposefully trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us.”
The US is poised to announce the start of deliveries of dozens of M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, two US officials told Reuters.
Germany has also reportedly bowed to international pressure and agreed to send tanks to Ukraine to bolster the war effort against Vladimir Putin.
While there has been no official confirmation from Berlin yet, officials in Kyiv swiftly hailed what they said was a potential game-changer on the battlefield.
“A few hundred tanks for our tank crews – the best tank crews in the world,” Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian president Zelensky’s chief-of-staff, wrote on Telegram. “This is what is going to become a real punching fist of democracy against the autocracy from the bog.”
Washington’s expected decision to supply battle tanks to Ukraine would be “another blatant provocation”, Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, said early on Wednesday.
“It is obvious that Washington is purposefully trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us,” Antonov said in remarks published on the embassy’s Telegram messaging app.
“If the United States decides to supply tanks, then justifying such a step with arguments about ‘defensive weapons’ will definitely not work. This would be another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation.”
The US is poised to announce the start of deliveries of dozens of M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine and could begin the process later on Wednesday, two US officials told Reuters.
Russia's foreign ministry says US 'waging hybrid war'
Reflections about the US crossing “red lines” are now a thing of the past since the US has opened declared its plan of defeating Russia strategically, the Russian foreign ministry told TASS.
“A hybrid war is being waged against our country,” the ministry said.
“Reflections about red lines are now in the past. The United States has unequivocally declared its intention to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia,” the ministry continued. “It is impossible not to notice this reality.”
He was referring to the comments of Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, that “not all red lines have yet been crossed” by the West.
He said Nato and Western countries have de-facto become embroiled in the conflict in Ukraine, but that not all red lines have yet been crossed.
Zelensky removes top officials in shake-up of Ukraine’s government to fight corruption allegations
In case you missed it, here was one of yesterday’s big developments in Ukraine:
President Volodymyr Zelensky forced out a number of top officials in Ukraine’s government as he launched a renewed crackdown on corruption, reports my colleague Chris Stevenson.
Deputy head of the president’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who has faced a scandal over the use of expensive cars, resigned on Tuesday morning. He had helped run President Zelensky’s 2019 election campaign and more recently had a role in overseeing regional policy. As did the deputy defence minister, Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who cited what he called baseless “media accusations” of corruption. A statement on the defence ministry’s website said that Mr Shapovalov’s resignation was “a worthy deed” that would help retain trust in the ministry.
A deputy to the prosecutor general, Oleksiy Symonenko, was also removed from his post as part of the shakeup. The statement announcing his removal gave no reason for the decision but said it had been “according to his own wish”. Mr Symonenko had been under fire in Ukrainian media for taking a holiday in Spain.
Mr Zelensky’s cabinet secretary, Oleg Nemchinov, also said that the head of five areas have been dismissed. Two deputy ministers responsible for regional development were also among the others who left.
Presidential aide says removal of officials is a reaction to the ‘key public demand’ that justice should apply to everyone – as country’s forces face intense battleground stalemate in eastern Ukraine
Watch: Doomsday Clock stands at 90 seconds to midnight ‘largely’ due to war in Ukraine
Zelensky addresses 11-month anniversary of Putin’s invasion
Today marks the start of the 12th month since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
On the eve of the grim anniversary, president Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to pass the day “in the same way as the 334th, uniting all our forces for one thing – victory”.
“For the sake of the whole of Ukraine. For the sake of the victory of our entire country in the war for freedom and independence for all Ukrainians,” he added.
“It will happen. And all the steps necessary for this will be taken.”
Zelensky urges ‘decisions’ on German battle tanks
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that that Kyiv needs “decisions” on real deliveries of modern tanks – after reports that Germany was poised to announce a move to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to the war-torn nation.
There has not yet been any official confirmation of the move, and such deliveries could take weeks or months to become reality.
“There is a lot of talk about tanks now,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address. “About the modern tanks we need. And about how to fill this deficit. A lot of effort, words, and promises.
“But it is important to see the reality: it is not about five, or ten, or fifteen tanks. The need is greater. Every day we are doing everything necessary to fill the deficit. And I am grateful to everyone who supports us in this.
“Discussions must be concluded with decisions. Decisions on real strengthening of our defense against terrorists. Allies have the required number of tanks. When the needed weighty decisions are made, we will be happy to thank you for each weighty decision.”
Zelensky aide hails ‘punching fist of democracy’ following reports of German tanks
A senior aide to Voldymyr Zelensky has welcomed reports that Germany could be poised to announce plans to send a convoy of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv – and allow allies to do the same.
“A few hundred tanks for our tank crews – the best tank crews in the world,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration, wrote on Telegram.
“This is what is going to become a real punching fist of democracy against the autocracy from the bog.”
Biden set to authorise shipment of Abrams tanks to Ukraine
President Joe Biden is set to announce that the US will provide dozens of M1A2 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.
The official announcement could come as soon as Wednesday, according to multiple media outlets which cited US officials on the early news.
Our Washington DC correspondent John Bowden reports:
US and Poland to give Ukraine’s military a major fighting boost
Washington’s incoming Moscow ambassador holds meeting with Russian counterpart
The incoming US ambassador to Russia has held a meeting with Moscow’s top envoy in Washington, the State Department has said.
Lynne Tracy, who was confirmed by the US Senate in December, will depart for Russia in coming days and should be in place later this month, spokesperson Ned Price said.
He declined to detail what the two envoys have discussed but said they did not talk about “any form of negotiated settlements” over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“She’s currently in the process of having consultations with desks and individuals here in Washington and in this case, she had an opportunity to have a discussion with Ambassador [Anatoly] Antonov,” Mr Price said.
Swiss parliamentary group moves to waive re-export ban on ammunition for Ukraine
A Swiss parliamentary committee has proposed waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine.
Switzerland has previously rejected appeals from Germany to allow it to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, saying such a move would violate its neutrality. But pressure has been rising for Bern to review its policies, including at the World Economic Forum it hosted in Davos last week.
The committee argued on Tuesday that its proposals did not violate Swiss neutrality rules since the arms would go via another country and not directly to a conflict zone – and its recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against. It will require later approval from parliament.
