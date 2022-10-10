Russia fired 75 missiles in dawn raid on Ukrainian cities, say officials

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia unleashed a barrage of 75 missiles in morning attacks across Ukraine, Kyiv’s Ukraine’s top general claimed in the aftermath of the attacks.

Strikes killed at least eight in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said, while explosions were also reported in the cities of Lviv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Kremenchuk and Dnipro.

General Valery Zaluzhnyi, commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said Ukraine shot down at least 41 of the missiles fired.

“This morning, 75 missiles were launched. 41 of them were neutralised by our air defence,” the general wrote on Twitter.

The slew of strikes came just hours after Vladimir Putin said an attack on a crucial bridge from Russia to Crimea over the weekend was an “act of terrorism” and blamed Ukraine.

Senior officials in Moscow on Monday said they should target those responsible for the attack, which damaged a key supply line for Russian forces holding out against a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.

Monday’s strikes hit cities that have been free of attacks for months, including the capital and those in western Ukraine.

Black smoke rises from Kyiv after Russian strikes (ESN/AFP/Getty)

Volodymyr Zelensky said 11 important infrastructure facilities were damaged by explosions.

The mayor of Lviv, Western Ukraine’s largest city, said power was out in large parts of the city and emergency generators had to be employed to keep water running to residents.

Mr Zelensky also accused Russia of timing the missiles to hit cities during the morning rush hour to cause the maximum number of casualties.

Cars burn after Russian military strike in Kyiv (Reuters)

“They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system,” the Ukrainian president said in a video taken outside his presidential office.

“The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible.”

Mr Zelensky agreed with a call from German chancellor Olaf Scholz for an emergency meeting of the G7 in response to the attacks.