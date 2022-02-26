US and EU ban Russian banks from Swift system in latest sanction

The United States and European Union have banned Russian banks from the Swift financial system in the latest sanction against Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

Western leadership expelled Russia from the high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world in a decision announced on Saturday evening.

“We stand with the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people in their heroic efforts to resist Russia’s invasion. Russia’s war represents an assault on fundamental international rules and norms that have prevailed since the Second World War, which we are committed to defending,” a joint statement read.

“We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin.”

And it added: “As Russian forces unleash their assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, we are resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies. We will implement these measures within the coming days.”

The decision to trigger the action came after the EU, which was previously split on the matter, decided to move forward with it.

In removing the Russian banks from Swift, the leaders said the move would, “ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally.”

And the group said it was prepared to take further action against Russia and Mr Putin.

“We stand with the Ukrainian people in this dark hour. Even beyond the measures we are announcing today, we are prepared to take further measures to hold Russia to account for its attack on Ukraine,” the statement concluded.