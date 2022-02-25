Russia vetoes UN resolution telling Moscow to stop Ukraine invasion

Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops.

China, India and the United Arab Emirates all abstained on the vote which took place on Friday. The motion was co-written by the United States and Albania, and lost 11-1.

The resolution was always set to fail as Russia had the all-important veto power, but supporters of the resolution, such as the US, were still keen to have the vote because it would focus attention on Vladimir Putin’s actions.

After the vote, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Twitter: “Russia can veto this resolution, but cannot veto our voices.

“Russia cannot veto the truth. Russia cannot veto our principles. Russia cannot veto the Ukrainian people. Russia cannot veto the UN Charter. And Russia will not veto accountability.”

And Foreign secretary Liz Truss said that Russia is “isolated” and that “no country votes with them”.

She added on Twitter: “They are a global pariah. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and violation of the UN Charter will have severe consequences.”

The resolution’s failure paves the way for backers to call for a swift vote on a similar measure in the UN General Assembly.

There are no vetoes in the 193-member assembly, but so far there is no timetable as yet for a potential Assembly vote.

More to follow...