Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said Russian troops are preparing to launch an assault on Kyiv in the coming hours, warning that it will be “very hard” and that the fate of his nation is “being decided right now”

In perhaps his most dramatic address to his country yet, Mr Zelensky said: “This night the enemy will be using all available means to break our resistance. This night they will launch an assault.”

He spoke shortly after Russia vetoed an emergency resolution by the UN Security Council that would have condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This night we must persevere. The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now,” he said.

The president said Ukraine is, “also fighting on the diplomatic frontline.”

“It’s easier to count who out of the world leaders I haven’t spoken yet,” he said.

He added: “It was a difficult but courageous day. We are fighting for our country on all frontlines: in the South, East, North, in many cities of our beautiful country.”

