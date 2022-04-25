Russia failing in its war aims in Ukraine, Antony Blinken says after Kyiv visit

Russia is “failing in war aims” and Ukraine is “succeeding”, US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said.

Mr Blinken was speaking after a trip to Kyiv, the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February.

He said at a news conference that a “sovereign, independent Ukraine” will be around “a lot longer than Russia’s Putin is on the scene.”

He described Russian forces as trying “to brutalise some parts of Ukraine”, adding: “But Ukrainians are standing strong”.

Mr Blinken’s comments come after the US announced around £235million in military financing for Ukraine, allowing them to buy more sophisticated air defence systems.

The US has also approved a £129million sale of ammunition to Ukraine.

Describing the reason for the high-level visit, a state department official said: “There’s no substitute for that face-to-face engagement, and of course there is a symbolism to being back in the country.”

President Biden will soon announce his nominee to be ambassador to Ukraine, Mr Blinken said, and American diplomats who left the country before the war will start returning this week.

