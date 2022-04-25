Ukraine news - live: Top US diplomats arrive in Kyiv to meet Zelensky, official says
The missile is virtually impossible to defend, according to Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with top US diplomats in Kyiv, a Ukrainian official has said.
It is the highest level visit to Ukraine by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion in February. The adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview on Ukrainian TV late Sunday that the talks are going on "right now."
Mr Zelensky's meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin came as Ukraine pressed the west for more powerful weapons in its fight against the Russian invasion, which began 60 days ago.
Victor Lobush of Kyiv said Ukraine needs more weapons and financial support, and for Western nations “not to buy even a drop of the Russian oil.”
“Actions, not words, are needed,” he said on Independence Square.
On Saturday eight people, including a three-month-old baby were killed after a Russian missile attack in Odesa.
UK intelligence says Russia planning 'staged referendum' in Kherson
According to the latest intelligence update from the UK’s ministry of defence, the city of Kherson in Ukraine is “key” to Russia’s objective of “establishing a land bridge to Crimea and dominating southern Ukraine.”It added that Russia is also planning a staged referendum in Kherson.
Earlier, on 23 April, the UK prime minister had said that Russia would be held accountable for its actions and that the “UK government was helping collect evidence of war crimes.”
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson also spoke to the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Sunday afternoon about the situation in Ukraine.
A statement said that the PM “described Putin’s actions in Ukraine as nauseating and blatant aggression, which is having devastating consequences for Ukraine’s people”.
ICYMI: Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’
Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports.
The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.
When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.
Read the full story here.
Russian oil storage depot in Bryansk catches fire
A large fire was reported at an oil depot in Bryansk, the Bryansk Region government told TASS on Monday.
The government’s emergency situations ministry confirmed that there was a fire. “There’s also a confirmation that it’s the fuel tanks,” it was reported.
Bryansk — bordering Ukraine — is located about 380 kilometres southwest of Moscow.
Russian news agencies reported that first responders left for the scene around 2 am local time.
‘My world is destroyed,’ says father who lost 3-month old baby and his wife in Odesa airstrike
The father of a three-month old baby killed in a missile strike in Odesa has shared his heartbreak at losing his wife and child.
The attack on an apartment block in the eastern city on Saturday killed eight people, including Yuriy Glodan’s wife Valeria and their three-month old child Kira.
Yuriy had only left his flat and family to go to the shops when he heard the news of the explosion, he told the BBC.
Read the full story here.
Homes For Ukraine refugee scheme ‘appears designed for people to fail’ whistleblower claims
The UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme has been “designed to fail” in order to limit numbers entering the country, it has been claimed.
A whistleblower who claims to be working on the initiative said he and his colleagues feel like they “don’t know what they’re doing”, according to reports.
It comes amid criticism over the numbers of Ukrainians so far allowed to come to the UK and claims that red tape has needlessly delayed the process.
Read the full story below:
Homes For Ukraine refugee scheme ‘designed for people to fail’ whistleblower claims
‘We don’t really know what we’re doing,’ a whistleblower claiming to work on the scheme said
France and Germany could be doing more to support Ukraine, UK minister says
France and Germany could be doing more to help Ukraine defend itself, a Cabinet minister has said as he called on the West to respond to a change in Russian tactics.
Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden said the West needs to "continue to tighten the ratchet on Russia" as he said Moscow is now focusing on the east of Ukraine with a "determination to keep on going and going".
He praised Britain's efforts in training his military amid accusations the UK blocked requests to strengthen Kyiv's defences after Russia's first strike eight years ago.
Mr Dowden was asked on the BBC's Sunday Morning programme what had influenced the Prime Minister's thinking when he conceded the Kremlin could be victorious.
The Cabinet minister responded: "What I think we are seeing is both changing Russia tactics, so Russia concentrating on the east of Ukraine, and a Russian determination to keep on going and going.
"That's why I think it is really important that we need to continue to tighten the ratchet on Russia, whether that's, for example, the 120 armoured personnel carriers that the prime minister agreed with Zelensky just last week or whether it is continuing to increase aid and tighten our sanctions.
"So, the West has to respond in turn and we are willing to do so."
Zelensky congratulates Macron on second presidential term
Ukraine’s leader has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on winning a second term as president of France — and beating a far-right rival seen as close to Russia. Volodymy Zelenskyy called Macron “a true friend of Ukraine”on Sunday and expressed appreciation for his support. Tweeting in French, Mr Zelenskyy said: “I’m convinced that we will advance together toward new joint victories. Toward a strong and united Europe!” Mr Macron has sought a diplomatic solution to Russia’s war and his country has sent significant weapons to Ukraine with more planned. In a TV debate ahead of Sunday’s runoff, Mr Macron assailed challenger Marine Le Pen’s past ties to Russia, notably a loan her party got from a Russian-Czech bank in 2014.
Police investigating pro-Russian graffiti at Game of Thrones location
Police in Northern Ireland are making enquiries following the daubing of pro-Russian graffiti at a Game of Thrones filming location.
The graffiti - ‘Z glory to Russia’ - written in the large words and referring to the symbol Z painted on Russian tanks during the Ukraine invasion, appeared on the road at the Dark Hedges in Co Antrim.
The tree-lined route became world famous when it was featured in the HBO fantasy series and now attracts significant numbers of tourists.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed they have received a report that graffiti had been daubed on a tunnel at the Dark Hedges in the Bregagh Road area of Armoy.
A spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing.”
The incident comes as a number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country started to arrive in Northern Ireland.
DUP North Antrim Assembly Candidate Mervyn Storey said the sentiment of the graffiti is completely at odds with the welcome that arriving Ukrainian refugees have received to the area.
“This is a wanton act of vandalism at one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic locations,” he said.
“It is completely at odds with the warm welcome our local community provides to tourists from all over the world who come to see what the Dark Hedges and the North Coast have to offer.”
Mr Storey said he has recently been able to welcome refugees from Ukraine into his church community.
“It is despicable that they should have to encounter this type of behaviour glorifying Russia’s oppressive campaign of terror in their homeland.
“Our support must be with the people of Ukraine,” he said.
“I will be working closely with local authorities and the PSNI to ensure this graffiti is removed immediately and those responsible held to account.”
Boris Johnson brands Russian aggression ‘nauseating’
Boris Johnson branded Russia's aggression towards Ukraine "nauseating" during a conversation with the UN secretary-general before he travels to Moscow.
The prime minister, in his phone call with Antonio Guterres on Sunday afternoon, "made clear the importance of global solidarity with Ukraine" in the face of "blatant aggression" by the Kremlin, No 10 said.
The United Nations chief has faced criticism from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for choosing to visit Russia before he travels to Kyiv.
Mr Guterres is scheduled to travel to Turkey on Monday and then Moscow and Kyiv, but Mr Zelensky said it was a mistake for the Portuguese diplomat to arrange his trip in that order.
"Why? To hand over signals from Russia? What should we look for?" Mr Zelensky said on Saturday.
"There are no corpses scattered on the Kutuzovsky Prospect," he said, referring to one of Moscow's main avenues.
Offering a readout of Mr Johnson's talks with the secretary-general, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: "The prime minister described Putin's actions in Ukraine as nauseating and blatant aggression, which is having devastating consequences for Ukraine's people.”
Blinken arrives in Ukraine to meet Zelensky
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin have arrived in Ukraine.
The pair are in Kyiv and were holding talks withVolodymyr Zelenskiy, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said late on Sunday in a social media video.
Mr Blinken and Mr Austin will discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia’s renewed aggression in the east and south of the country, Mr Zelensky said at a news conference Saturday.
The visit will mark the highest level United States officials to visit since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.
