Putin orders Russian forces to observe 36-hour Ukraine ceasefire to mark Orthodox Christmas

There has been no response from Ukraine to the call

Daniel Reast
Thursday 05 January 2023 15:34
Comments
(Independent)

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has offered Ukraine a 36-hour ceasefire in the war to allow people to attend services on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to state media.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church suggested a truce from 12pm on Friday until 12am on Sunday.

The Russian Orthodox Church, which uses the ancient Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on 7 January - later than the Gregorian calendar - although some Christians in Ukraine also mark the holiday on that date.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed Mr Kirill’s call as "a cynical trap and an element of propaganda".

More follows.

