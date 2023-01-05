For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has offered Ukraine a 36-hour ceasefire in the war to allow people to attend services on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to state media.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church suggested a truce from 12pm on Friday until 12am on Sunday.

The Russian Orthodox Church, which uses the ancient Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on 7 January - later than the Gregorian calendar - although some Christians in Ukraine also mark the holiday on that date.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed Mr Kirill’s call as "a cynical trap and an element of propaganda".

