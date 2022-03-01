New satellite images taken on Monday show Russian ground forces moving closer to Ukraine’s capital with a military convoy more than 17 miles-long.

The convoy was photographed via satellite by private firm Maxar Technologies on Monday approaching Antonov airport on the outskirts of Kyiv, which remained under government control after days under Russian assault.

Hundreds of armoured vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles were moving in line south towards the capital.

Kyiv came under further bombardment on Monday, with Russian missile attacks destroying a major military radar complex, as fruitless ceasefire talks between the Ukraine government and Moscow took place on the Belarusian border.

Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, too came under heavy fire and Ukrainian officials said possibly dozens of people had been killed, including children.

Senior western officials confirmed on Monday that thermobaric rocket launchers had been seen near major cities, after warnings that the vacuum bombs could be deployed to cause mass civilian casualties.

The southern end of a convoy of armour towed artillery trucks, east of Antonov airport, on Kyiv outskirts (Reuters)

The Ukrainian ambassador to the US claimed Russia carried out a thermobaric attack on Monday. She did not say where.

The northern end of a convoy of logistics and resupply vehicles near Ivankiv, north of Kyiv (Reuters)

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the West to consider a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over Ukraine after the assault on Kharkiv.

Mr Zelensky said the increase in shelling was aimed at forcing him into concessions. He did not offer details of the hourslong talks with Russia but said that Kyiv was not prepared to offer anything “when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.”

The southern end of a convoy on T-1011 highway, east of Antonov airport (Reuters)

Amid ever-growing international condemnation, Russia found itself increasingly isolated five days into its invasion, while also facing unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground in Ukraine and economic havoc at home.

Over the weekend, the Kremlin raised the spectre of nuclear war, announcing that its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and long-range bombers had all been put on high alert.