CCTV footage has captured the moment a missile struck the side of a tower block in Kyiv as Russian forces attacked the capital of Ukraine.

The clip, supplied by the State Emergency Services of Ukraine, shows the missile striking the side of the building, leaving plumes of black smoke in its wake.

A second video captures the blast from inside an empty flat, showing the windows being knocked out of their frames.

One resident of the tower can be heard saying in another clip: “We were lucky. It was a direct hit into the living room.”

Firefighters have been pictured carrying an injured woman from the damaged tower block.

The number of casualties from the missile strike are currently unknown.

It follows news that Kyiv has been struck by two missiles in the southwest areas of the city centre.

One of the missiles hit a site close to Zhulyany airport, while the other is believed to have hit the area near the Sevastopol square, a witness told Reuters.

According to the Ukrainian administration, the missiles also hit a residential building.

A view of a high-rise apartment block which was hit by recent shelling in Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, armed forces minister James Heappey has said Ukrainian forces are so far “thwarting” Russia’s attempt to take Kyiv.

Mr Heappey said those defending the capital have been putting up “incredible resistance” and Russia’s plans of invasion are “nowhere near running to schedule”.

The situation was “very grave”, he added, but the fighting in Ukraine’s capital is currently confined to “very isolated pockets of Russian special forces and paratroopers”.

“The main armoured columns approaching Kyiv are still some way off. That is a testament to the incredible resistance the Ukrainian armoured forces have put up over the last 48 hours or so,” he told Sky News.

Ukrainian soldiers investigate debris of a burning military truck on a street in Kyiv (AP)

“Clearly the Russian plan is to take Kyiv but the reality is that the Ukrainians are thwarting them thus far. It looks like the Russian plan is nowhere near running to schedule.

“I think that will be a great cause of concern for President Putin and rather points to the fact that there was a lot of hubris in the Russian plan and that he may be awfully advised.”