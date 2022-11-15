Half of Kyiv without power after explosions in Ukrainian capital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least half of Kyiv was without electricity and one person was killed in missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Several Ukrainian officials, along with western journalists, reported Russian attacks on cities around Ukraine hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky called on world leaders at the G20 summit to help bring an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

In a Telegram post, Mr Klitschko said: “Due to a massive missile attack, on the order of the [grid operator Ukrenergo], the energy industry started emergency power outages throughout Ukraine. In particular, in the capital.”

Mr Klitschko also said three buildings had been hit in the Pechersk district of the city centre, at least two of which were residential.

“Several missiles were shot down by air defence over Kyiv. Medics and rescuers at the scene of the hits,” he added.

Kyivians reported on Twitter hearing fire engines rushing to the scene.

A Reuters correspondent at the scene said about 15 devastated residents had gathered around the smouldering side of a five-storey apartment block.

Attacks and power outages were reported in other major Ukrainian cities. Ukrenergo said emergency outages were being enforced in response to attacks.

The mayor of Lviv said power was down in the city and Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said critical infrastructure facilities had been damaged there, according to Reuters.

