Loud explosions rocked several Ukrainian cities early on Thursday as authorities reported a fresh wave of more than 40 Russian missile strikes and and equal number of drone attacks.

Ukrainian regions in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv came under attack as local officials confirmed the strikes on energy infrastructure, substations, and power facilities.

Emergency power cuts for at least 200,000 people have been reported in Kyiv, officials said.

The latest attack was launched using 82 missiles and drones, Ukrainian military officials said.

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, mayor Ihor Terekho said on Telegram, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to governor Ivan Fedorov. At least 10 missiles struck the frontline Kharkiv city, just 30km (19m) from the border, the interior minister said.

The governor of the western Lviv region, Maksim Kozytskyi, said on Telegram that air defences were working in the area.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for more air defence supplies from its Western allies as he confirmed the strikes.

“Some missiles and ‘Shahed’ drones were successfully shot down. Unfortunately, only a part of them. Russian terrorists have once again targeted critical infrastructure,” Mr Zelensky said.

“There was another heinous missile attack on Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region. They also targeted objects in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Odesa regions,” the war-time president said.

Calling on all his European neighbours and partners, Mr Zelensky added: “We need air defence systems and other defence assistance, not just turning a blind eye and having lengthy discussions.”

Casualties and damage to residential areas is not immediately known.

Ukraine’s air defence forces took down 18 of the incoming missiles and 39 drones, the air force commander said.

Kharkiv already has long, rolling blackouts in place and was forced to cut electricity to 200,000 people, presidential aide Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Ukraine’s largest private electricity company DTEK said Russia attacked two of its power stations, inflicting further serious damage.

Around 90 per cent of DTEK’s electricity capacity was destroyed last month when it was hit by Russia’s worst attacks since the 2022 invasion on 22 March and 29 March.

This comes just a day after a Russian missile attack killed four people, including a 10-year-old girl, and injured seven in Odesa district in southern Ukraine.