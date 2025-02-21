Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Russia claims control of three east Ukrainian villages

The Defence Ministry on Friday said Nadiivka, Novosilka and Novoocheretuvate had been taken

Felix Light
Friday 21 February 2025 14:48 GMT
Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow
Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia' says its forces have taken control of three villages in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

The Defence Ministry on Friday said Nadiivka, Novosilka and Novoocheretuvate had been taken, however, Reuters could not independently verify the advances.

Even as it embarks on talks with the United States on ending the war, Russia continues to make slow but steady gains in Donetsk, a heavily urban and industrial region, parts of which have been controlled by Russian proxies since 2014.

Russia declared in September 2022 that it had incorporated Donetsk and three other Ukrainian regions as part of its own territory, even though its forces did not fully control them - a move condemned as illegal by most countries at the United Nations.

MAPPED: Nadiivka

The fate of Russian-occupied regions in the eastern part of the country could be a crucial part of any future peace deal.

Meanwhile, Russia and the United States have made no progress on the venue for a meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying on Friday.

Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region in 2023
Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region in 2023 (AFP/Getty)

Both countries have previously mentioned Saudi Arabia as a possible summit host.

Kremlin spokesperson Peskov said the two sides agreed at talks in Riyadh this week - their first on how to end the Ukraine war before more formal negotiations - that the two leaders should meet, but "there are no specifics yet." He noted that both men had said they were keen to talk in person.

"There is a desire of the two presidents, which they expressed, and there is also an instruction to prepare this meeting well so that it will be as productive as possible. It is during the preparation that all the nuances will be discussed," Peskov said.

The Russian agencies also cited Peskov as saying that Putin would soon hold a call with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

