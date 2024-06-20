Jump to content
A Ukrainian author turned soldier has a stark warning for the West: ‘Be prepared for war with Russia’

Tom Watling speaks to Oleksandr Mykhed about his new book describing the reality of Russia’s invasion of his homeland

Thursday 20 June 2024 17:45 BST
The graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed during the Russian invasion of Bucha
The graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed during the Russian invasion of Bucha (Getty Images)

A junkyard of burned cars. Shattered glass and shell fragments. Bodies lining the streets.

This is Oleksandr Mykhed’s language of war. This is the language of Ukrainians. This is, he says, what we should be ready for: “Because this might happen in your country, and you’d better be prepared for that.”

Mykhed – one of Ukraine’s most prolific authors – is in London promoting his tenth book, The Language of War. His once floppy blonde hair is gone, shaved into a military-style buzz cut instead; it is a nod to his second job, the one he did not choose.

