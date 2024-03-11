20 Days in Mariupol director gives moving speech as he wins Oscar

The Ukrainian director of '20 Days In Mariupol' said he wished he "never made" his award-winning documentary about the war, in a powerful speech at this year's Oscars.

AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov won Best Documentary Feature for documenting the attack on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol by Russian forces. It was made from news dispatches and personal footage taken while he and his colleagues were trapped in the besieged city.

"I'm probably the only winner on this stage who wishes they had never made this film" he said.

Holding his Oscar he went on: "I wish I could exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities".