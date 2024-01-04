For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war in the biggest such swap since Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

At least 230 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned to their homes and a total of 248 Russian servicemen were released from Ukrainian territory on Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates brokered a swap deal between the two nations.

This is the 49th prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia during the war, Kyiv’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.

The UAE is among a handful nations to have maintained close ties with Russia in spite of Putin’s decision to invade a European neighbour, which has otherwise left Russia isolated on the world stage and facing mounting Western and international sanctions.

Officials from the UAE’s foreign ministry said the successful swap was due to “strong friendly relations between the UAE and both the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which were supported by sustained calls at the highest levels”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that of the 230 of Ukrainian troops freed, 213 are soldiers and sergeants, 11 are officers and six were civilians.

“Despite all of the challenges, we have good news today. 230 freed people. Initially, there was no information about some of them being held captive. They were considered missing in action. It is critical to keep hope alive,” he said.

Ukraine is seizing every opportunity and raising the issue of returning prisoners of war at any international meeting that may be helpful, he said, adding that negotiations have “not ceased for a single moment”.

Ukraine will keep working to bring back its people, Mr Zelensky said, thanking top officials in Kyiv who worked on the exchange.

Some of the Ukrainians released yesterday were held by Russia since 2022. Among them were those who fought in milestone battles for Ukraine’s Snake Island and the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Russia has not offered any details of the exchange of its prisoners with Ukraine.