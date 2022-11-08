Washington has accused Russia of escalating the war in Ukraine and delaying negotiations instead of bringing the conflict to an end.
“If Russia is ready for that negotiation, it should stop its bombs. It should stop its missiles. It should stop attacking and killing Ukrainian civilians – pursuing infrastructure, including civilian infrastructure,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price said last night.
He said: “But of course, the Kremlin is doing the opposite. It is continuing to escalate this war rather than to offer any sort of real signal that it is ready for or open to negotiations.”
This comes as heavy fighting engulfed Russia-held Donetsk region where the battle’s frontlines are seeing the dead Russian soldiers piling on, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“The Donetsk region remains the epicentre of the greatest madness of the occupiers - they die by the hundreds every day. The ground in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the occupiers…,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Tuesday, 8 November.
