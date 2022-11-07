Ukraine news – live: Putin driving mobilised soldiers to death in war, says Zelensky
Moscow planning more attacks on Ukraine’e energy infrastructure, says Zelensky
Vladimir Putin is driving inexperienced Russian soldiers “to their deaths” in an intense assault on Ukraine’s east, says Volodymyr Zelensky.
Without referring to his Russian counterpart by name, Mr Zelensky said overnight that “very fierce Russian attacks in the Donetsk region continue”.
“The enemy suffers serious losses there, but despite everything, despite any losses, he (Putin) continues to drive his mobilised soldiers and mercenaries to their deaths,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address.
Mr Zelensky also said that Moscow could be planning more attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with millions of Ukrainians already without electricity in the war-hit country.
This comes as Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko warned residents to prepare for the worst this winter – and possible evacuation from the capital – if it becomes impossible to provide energy to the city amid Russian bombing.
Kyiv was having hourly rotating blackouts in parts of the city and the surrounding region on Sunday. Rolling blackouts were also planned in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia is planning more assaults on Ukraine’s infrastructure, especially when it comes to energy production and distribution.
He added that Kyiv is preparing to respond to the anticipated attacks.
“We understand that the terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First of all, energy. In particular, for this, Russia needs Iranian missiles,” he said in his nightly address.
More than 4.5 million Ukrainian consumers were already without power, Mr Zelensky added.
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of driving its mobilised soldiers to death while warning that attacks have soared in Russia-occupied Donetsk region.
“Very fierce Russian attacks in the Donetsk region continue. The enemy suffers serious losses there, but despite everything, despite any losses, he continues to drive his mobilised soldiers and mercenaries to their deaths,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has reportedly held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk of the war in Ukraine spilling over or escalating into a nuclear conflict.
This is according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
The newspaper cited US and allied officials as saying that Mr Sullivan, president Joe Biden’s top aide on national security, held confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, that were not disclosed publicly.
The White House declined to comment on the report, responding to questions about the story only with a statement attributed to National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson: “People claim a lot of things.”
The Wall Street Journal said the officials did not provide the dates or the number of calls.
Volodymyr Zelensky said that Iran, which supplies Russia with weapons, should be held jointly responsible for the consequences of the war in Ukraine.
He suggested that Iran supplying weapons has prolonged the conflict.
In his nightly address, the Ukranian president said – after he discussed increasing pressure on the Iranian regime with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday – that Iran’s “complicity in Russian terror must be punished.”
He continued: “The whole world will know that the Iranian regime is helping Russia to continue this war.
“And therefore to prolong the effect of those threats to the world that provoked precisely by the Russian war.
“If it were not for the Iranian supply of weapons to the aggressor, we would be closer to peace by now, which means closer to a complete solution to the food crisis, closer to a solution to the cost of living crisis, to stabilization in the energy market, to reliable security against radiation blackmail, which Russia does not abandon.
“Therefore, absolutely everyone who helps Russia to continue this war must be responsible for the consequences of this war along with it.”
A Russian priest, who said women would find it easier to send their sons to war if they had more children, has died in Ukraine.
Mikhail Vasiliev died on Sunday (6 November) “in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine while carrying out pastoral duties,” the official website of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) says.
He reportedly died of shrapnel wounds caused by a HIMARS explosion just metres away from him.
The ROC said Mr Vasiliev had travelled for participation in “peacekeeping operations” in Kosovo, Bosnia, Abkhazia, Kyrgyzstan, the North Caucasus and Syria.
He was the military archpriest of the church of St. Barbara the Great Martyr and the Venerable Ilya Muromets in Vlasikha, in the Moscow region.
In October, Mr Vasiliev told the Spas (Saviour) TV channel that if women in Russia had more children, it would be easier for them to send their sons to war.
The presenter had told him about a woman who hid her son in the Canary Islands to avoid conscription.
He said: “The Lord has allowed each lady to give birth to many children. And if a lady, fulfilling this commandment to ‘be fruitful and multiply’, refused to use artificial pregnancy termination methods, in the widest sense, then obviously she would have more than one child.
“And therefore, she would not find it so painful and terrifying to part with her child, even for a while. The devil is not so terrible as he is painted. Whom God helps, nobody can harm.”
Ukraine faces a 32 per cent deficit in projected power supply, according to an energy CEO.
Sergei Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, a major supplier of energy to Kyiv, said on his Facebook page: “This is a lot, and it’s force majeure.”
It comes as Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko warned residents to prepare for the worst this winter – and possible evacuation from the capital – if Russia keeps launching attacks on Ukraine’s energy network.
Rolling blackouts have taken place in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, Ukraine’s state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said.
Around 4.5 million people are without electricity, Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation on Sunday.
Russian troops have allowed only 906 people in one week to leave the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk.
This is according to the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, who made the claim on Telegram today.
He wrote: “Every day, residents of the captured territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts try to escape the occupation to the territory controlled by Ukraine.
“In one week, the Rashists (Russian fascists) released a total of 906 people from the occupied parts of four regions to Zaporizhzhia. Thousands more are waiting for their turn.”
In case you missed it...
Chinese president Xi Jinping has warned against using nuclear weapons over Ukraine, in what is considered to be China’s first clear message to Russia (Maroosha Muzaffar writes).
“The international community should … jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocate that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia,” Mr Xi said during a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.
Mr Xi told Mr Scholz that he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe without naming Russia, in his most direct remarks so far on the escalating crisis.
During their first in-person meeting, Mr Xi called on the international community to “reject the threat of nuclear weapons” and advocate against nuclear war to prevent a “crisis on the Eurasian continent”.
The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, is warning residents to prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps launching attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
“We are doing everything to avoid this,” he said, “but let’s be frank, our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die.
“And the future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations.”
Around 4.5 million people are without electricity, Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation on Sunday.
The Ukrainian president said: “We must get through this winter and be even stronger in the spring than now.”
Russia has focused on striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the last month, causing power cuts.
Kyiv was having hourly rotating blackouts in parts of the city and the surrounding region on Sunday.
Rolling blackouts were also planned in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, Ukraine’s state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said.
Russia is suffering heavy losses in continuing its “fierce” attacks in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Vladimir Putin’s troops are preparing new assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Mr Zelensky also said during his nightly address to Ukrainians.
“Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there,” he said.
Mr Zelensky said he believed Russia was “concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure, energy in the first instance”.
