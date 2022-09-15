Ukraine war – live: Zelensky hurt in car accident after visiting newly liberated city
Ukrainian president thanks troops on trip to city in Kharkiv recently retaken from fleeing Russian forces
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident, his spokesperson said, but only suffered minor injuries.
Mr Zelensky had returned to Kyiv after travelling to visit a newly captured city in the northeast province of Kharkiv when the accident took place, and was later seen by a doctor, spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov wrote on social media.
“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
The Ukrainian president travelled to Izyum earlier on Wednesday to attend a flag-raising ceremony. The now devastated city was used by the Russians as a key supply hub before it was liberated late last week by the Ukrainian army as part of the significant advance it has made in northeast Ukraine.
In other news, residents in a southern Ukrainian city, Kryvyi Rih, have been asked to evacuate because of a risk of flooding after missiles hit a major dam, city head Oleksandr Vilkul said on Wednesday.
And Rose Gottemoeller, a senior US diplomat, has said that Vladimir Putin could deploy a nuclear strike against Ukraine.
600,000 at risk of flooding in southern Ukrainian city as Russia strikes dam
Residents in a southern Ukrainian city have been asked to evacuate because of a flood risk after Russian missiles hit a reserve dam.
City leader Oleksandr Vilkul warned on Wednesday that two districts of Kryvyi Rih are affected and at least 600,000 people are at the risk of flooding.
Officials said that because of the strike, the water level in rivers was rising “dangerously.”
The Ukrainian president said the reservoir had “no military value at all”.
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident, but was not seriously hurt, officials have said.
The leader’s vehicle was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, and the president was later seen by a doctor.
