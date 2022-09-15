✕ Close Russia ‘likely to concede area half the size of Wales’ in Ukraine, officials say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident, his spokesperson said, but only suffered minor injuries.

Mr Zelensky had returned to Kyiv after travelling to visit a newly captured city in the northeast province of Kharkiv when the accident took place, and was later seen by a doctor, spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov wrote on social media.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

The Ukrainian president travelled to Izyum earlier on Wednesday to attend a flag-raising ceremony. The now devastated city was used by the Russians as a key supply hub before it was liberated late last week by the Ukrainian army as part of the significant advance it has made in northeast Ukraine.

In other news, residents in a southern Ukrainian city, Kryvyi Rih, have been asked to evacuate because of a risk of flooding after missiles hit a major dam, city head Oleksandr Vilkul said on Wednesday.

And Rose Gottemoeller, a senior US diplomat, has said that Vladimir Putin could deploy a nuclear strike against Ukraine.