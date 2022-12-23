For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There is a “high” risk of a clash between the US and Russia, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington has said, with relations between the two countries in an “ice age”.

Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, although it is unclear if the ambassador meant a clash militarily or politically. US-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the consequent imposition of Western sanctions.

However, Mr Antonov said that talks on prisoner swaps had been "effective" and would continue. Two prisoner swaps, in which US Marine veteran Trevor Reed and basketball star Brittney Griner were freed by Russia in return for convicted drug smuggler Konstantin Yaroshenko and arms dealer Viktor Bout, rare instances of cooperation.

The comments come as the US Congress is expected to approve a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine on Friday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky returned from Washington with the promise of Patriot missiles, following a meeting earlier this week with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Earlier this week, the US Senate voted overwhelmingly to confirm the new US ambassador to Russia, veteran diplomat Lynne M Tracy.