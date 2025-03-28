Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark your calendars for 8am on 4 April as The Independent launches The Conversation, a new series where our top journalists sit down with world-leading experts to dissect the biggest issues shaping our times.

In the premier episode, world affairs editor Sam Kiley is joined by Alex Younger, the former chief of MI6, Britain’s secret intelligence service, and leading security strategist Rachel Ellehuus, director-general of The Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) and former Pentagon official with expertise in Nato and transatlantic defence.

Together, they will unpack the fast-changing global security landscape in a discussion entitled Shifting Alliances.

They will delve into the strategic importance of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Nato’s future, and whether Europe has the strength and resolve to face the Russian challenge.

The discussion will also examine broader geopolitical shifts, including the evolving role of China, terrorism and the extent to which conspiracy or sheer chance drives history.

Expect a compelling and insightful discussion for the launch of The Conversation, which will feature monthly fireside chats with experts across world affairs, UK politics, tech, wellness, travel, and more.

How to watch

The first episode will premiere exclusively for registered users of The Independent at 8am on 4 April.

To watch, simply create an account or sign in here. Then, return to this page at 8am on 4 April to stream the episode live.

If you can’t join the premiere, don’t worry – the video will also be available on demand, and you will be able to visit this article to access the full recording at your convenience.

The panel

Chair: Sam Kiley

open image in gallery Sam Kiley will chair the discussion ( The Independent )

Sam Kiley is The Independent’s world affairs editor, bringing over three decades of experience covering global conflicts and major crises. He has reported on the Somali famine, the Rwandan genocide, and wars across the Balkans, Africa, Palestine, Ukraine, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Before joining The Independent, he spent six years as senior international correspondent for CNN in Abu Dhabi and seven years at Sky News, covering conflict and security. His career began in 1990 with The Sunday Times, followed by roles at The Times, Evening Standard, and Channel 4’s Dispatches, before moving to Sky News in 2010 as foreign affairs editor.

Speaker: Alex Younger

open image in gallery Alex Younger, former Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, delivers a speech at the University of St Andrews ( Reuters )

Alex Younger was for 30 years a career intelligence officer in Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, MI6. He served in Europe, the Middle East and Afghanistan. He was appointed as director of counter terrorism in 2009, and as chief from 2014 to 2020.

Prior to MI6, Alex served in the British Army as an infantry officer.

Speaker: Rachel Ellehuus

open image in gallery Rachel Ellehuus, Director-General of Rusi ( Rusi )

Rachel Ellehuus is the director-general of RUSI. She joined after nearly three years at Nato as the US Secretary of Defense Representative in Europe and Defence Adviser to the US Mission to Nato.

Previously, she was deputy director of the Europe and Eurasia Programme at Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a senior adviser at WestExec Advisors, and held multiple roles at the US Department of Defense, including acting deputy assistant secretary for European and Nato policy. She also worked on the UK’s 2010 Strategic Defence and Security Review during an exchange at the Ministry of Defence.