Russian airborne troops have landed in Kharkiv, says Ukrainian army

Russian airborne troops have landed in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian army said, as the invasion entered the seventh day.

“Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv and attacked a local hospital. There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians,” the Ukrainian military was quoted by AFP as saying.

Kharkiv, with a population of around 1.4 million people, is located in the east of Ukraine, near the Russian border.

The Euromaidan Press of Ukraine said the paratroopers attacked the Military Medical Clinical Centre of the Northern Region.

Kharkiv has been at the centre of attack following capital Kyiv after Russian president Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine last Thursday.

“Practically there are no areas left in Kharkiv where an artillery shell has not yet hit,” Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, earlier said on Wednesday.

Mr Putin has been accused of war crimes following a “barbaric” attack that killed at least 10 people in Kharkiv on Tuesday. Video footage emerged of the city being bombarded by airstrikes, including in residential areas where dozens of civilians have reportedly died.