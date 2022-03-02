Russian airborne troops have landed in Kharkiv, says Ukrainian army
Kharkiv, located near the Russian border, has been battered by Russian troops
Russian airborne troops have landed in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian army said, as the invasion entered the seventh day.
“Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv and attacked a local hospital. There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians,” the Ukrainian military was quoted by AFP as saying.
Kharkiv, with a population of around 1.4 million people, is located in the east of Ukraine, near the Russian border.
The Euromaidan Press of Ukraine said the paratroopers attacked the Military Medical Clinical Centre of the Northern Region.
Kharkiv has been at the centre of attack following capital Kyiv after Russian president Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine last Thursday.
“Practically there are no areas left in Kharkiv where an artillery shell has not yet hit,” Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, earlier said on Wednesday.
Mr Putin has been accused of war crimes following a “barbaric” attack that killed at least 10 people in Kharkiv on Tuesday. Video footage emerged of the city being bombarded by airstrikes, including in residential areas where dozens of civilians have reportedly died.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies