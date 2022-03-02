Ukraine-Russia news – live: Ukrainian forces ‘eliminated’ Russian plot to assassinate Zelensky
Russian convoy stretching for 40 miles slowly advancing towards Ukrainian capital
Five people have died in a Russian airstrike that damaged Kyiv’s TV tower, Ukraine officials have said, as Moscow urged the capital’s residents to flee ahead of what it claimed would be “high-precision strikes”.
The Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs said television channels would be off-air for a while after the explosion in the Shevchenkivsky district, which took place near a memorial site commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.
The danger has also reached the upper echelons of Ukrainian leadership. The country says its armed forces have foiled an assassination plot by an elite Chechen special forces unit against president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov claimed that members of Russia’s own Federal Security Service tipped off Ukrainian officials about the scheme, claiming they don’t support the war.
Fresh blasts and air-raid sirens were reported in Kyiv on Tuesday night as the invasion approached its seventh day, amid growing fears that Vladimir Putin’s invasion could be about to intensify.
US stands with Ukrainian people, says Biden
Shortly after State of the Union address, Joe Biden shared a photo of him leading a standing ovation for Ukrainians facing Russian invasion.
“The United States of America stands with the Ukrainian people,” he wrote.
Mr Biden had led the ovation earlier today for showing US’s support to the Kyiv under Russian siege for a week now.
He called his Russian counterpart’s actions as “unprovoked and premediated invasion”.
Ukrainian tennis star wins against Russian player, pledges money for country’s army
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has won against Russian player Anastasia at the Monterrey Open on Tuesday and vowed to donate her prize money to Ukrainian army.
Svitolina put her hand on her heart and waved to the crowd after she won the opening round match.
“I was on a mission for my country,” Svitolina said, talking at an on-court interview of her performance.
This was a very special match for me and moment here... I am in a very sad mood, but I’m happy that I’m playing tennis here, she said.
She also wore blue and yellow — the colours of the Ukrainian flag — on the court for the match.
Joe Biden swaps symbolic yellow and blue Ukraine coloured tie for State of the Union
In a symbolic gesture, Joe Biden donned a yellow and blue striped tie as he attended a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
But he later, in an outfit change, he switched out to a plain Democrat blue for delivering his State of the Union address at the US Capitol.
Biden swaps symbolic yellow and blue Ukraine coloured tie for State of the Union
Ukraine ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, will watch the president’s address with First Lady Jill Biden
13 children killed in Ukraine since Russian invasion
The death toll in Ukraine after Thursday — the day Russian launched invasion — has reached 136, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
These include 13 children as well, said Liz Throssell, spokesperson to the UN high commissioner for human rights.
She added: “These are only the casualties we were able to cross-check, and the real toll is likely to be much higher.”
Nearly 400 civilians, including 26 children, have been injured, Ms Throssell said.
A majority of the casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems and airstrikes.
Surreal clip of Volodymyr Zelensky in TV comedy about accidental president resurfaces amid invasion
Social media users are re-sharing a surreal video of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, from back when he was merely a comedian playing an accidental president on TV.
The video comes from the satirical show Servant of the People, where a history teacher becomes president of Ukraine after his surreptitiously recorded rant about corruption goes viral.
In it, Mr Zelensky, in character, receives a call from Angela Merkel, informing him Ukraine has been accepted into the European Union. But it turns out she dialed the wrong number, and the call was actually meant for Montenegro, prompting a fountain in the background of the shot to run out of water and Mr Zelensky to swear loudly.
In the real world, the European Parliament has thrown its weight behind Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the EU, as The Independent has reported.
ICYMI: ‘My goal was to not die’: Ukrainian refugees flee to Hungary as Russia’s war worsens
On the third day of the war, the bombing became overbearing, and Vera Rudova concluded it was time to leave Kyiv, the city where she had lived her entire life.
“It was my last chance to get out,” she said.
The 31-year-old Ukrainian stylist boarded what she said was the final train out of Kyiv and made her way from station to station in the vast Ukrainian countryside, squeezing her way onto trains first toward Lviv and the Polish border, and then toward the Hungarian frontier before she finally arrived in Budapest on Tuesday afternoon.
“My goal was just not to die and be safe,” she told The Independent, as she rested outside Budapest’s Nyugati station, which has turned into a makeshift humanitarian relief hub for thousands of Ukrainians and others escaping Russia’s invasion.
The Independent's Borzou Daragahi had this dispatch from the frontlines of the Ukraine war migration crisis.
Jill Biden receives praise after wearing blue dress emblazoned with sunflower in support of Ukraine at SOTU
First Lady Jill Biden has made a statement in support of Ukraine while attending her husband Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address.
On Tuesday, the first lady arrived at the US Capitol in a blue long-sleeve dress with cut-out detailing on the sleeves.
In addition to supporting the nation, which is currently being attacked by Russia, through the colour of her outfit, the first lady’s dress also included a more subtle detail on its sleeve, where a sunflower, Ukraine’s national flower, was embroidered.
Children detained for bringing flowers to Ukrainian embassy in Moscow: reports
The Russian government is reportedly detaining children as part of its broader crackdown against popular resistance to the invasion of Ukraine.
Police detained nearly 6,000 people, including young children, who turned out to protest, according to Moscow-based reporter Anna Nemtsova.
Boeing and Ford latest corporate giants to suspend operations in Russia
Aviation giant Boeing and automaker Ford are the latest major US corporations to suspend their operations in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Both companies, which have large operations in Russia, announced the moves on Tuesday.
Boeing, which employs several thousand people in the region, said it halted major operations in its Moscow office and would cease providing parts and support services to Russian airlines.
The move is the latest devastating blow to Russia’s airline fleet, after Joe Biden joined similar efforts from Europe and announced the closure of US airspace to Russian flights.
‘We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,’ Biden tells Russian oligarchs during State of the Union
President Biden is using the State of the Union address to reiterate his promises to crack down on Russian oligarchs tied to the Kremlin, part of his administration’s broader response to the invasion of Ukraine.
The Department of Justice is “assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs” Mr Biden said, adding that European allies would also get in on the effort to track down yachts, jets, and other luxuries purchased with dirty money.
“We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” Mr Biden said.
A number of Russian yachts have sailed to distant waters ahead of likely prosecution tied to Ukraine, The Independent has reported.
