Five people have died in a Russian airstrike that damaged Kyiv’s TV tower, Ukraine officials have said, as Moscow urged the capital’s residents to flee ahead of what it claimed would be “high-precision strikes”.

The Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs said television channels would be off-air for a while after the explosion in the Shevchenkivsky district, which took place near a memorial site commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

The danger has also reached the upper echelons of Ukrainian leadership. The country says its armed forces have foiled an assassination plot by an elite Chechen special forces unit against president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov claimed that members of Russia’s own Federal Security Service tipped off Ukrainian officials about the scheme, claiming they don’t support the war.

Fresh blasts and air-raid sirens were reported in Kyiv on Tuesday night as the invasion approached its seventh day, amid growing fears that Vladimir Putin’s invasion could be about to intensify.