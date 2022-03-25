A Russian colonel has been killed by his own troops after being deliberately run over in an apparent protest at the number of losses the men’s unit has suffered in Ukraine.

Western officials say the commander of the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade was targeted after Russian soldiers’ morale plummeted to an all time low.

“The brigade commander of one of the units was killed by his own troops and killed by his own troops as a consequence of the scale of losses that had been taken by his brigade,” a Western official said.

“That just gives an insight into some of the moral challenges that Russian forces are having.”

The official noted that Russian troops had unexpectedly “found themselves in a hornets’ nest and are suffering really badly” due to ongoing logistical and military issues.

