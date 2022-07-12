Russian military equipment captured by Ukrainian armed forces on display in Prague

Pieces of Russian military equipment that were captured or destroyed by the Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing war are being displayed at an exhibition in Prague.

The display, organised by Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, was unveiled on Monday at Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. It shows a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and a Msta howitzer, among other weapons.

The exhibition of war trophies is aimed at showing the “horrors of war” and highlighting the resistance Ukrainian soldiers have put up, officials said.

“With this exhibition, we hope to show once again the horrors of war that Russia’s aggression has brought to Ukraine,” Ukrainian embassy spokeswoman Tetiana Okopna told Czech Television.

“But we also want to show how Czech weapons are being used,” she added.

Both neighbouring countries, Czech Republic and Poland, along with the US and the UK, have sent weapons and aid to Ukraine over the months to bolster its defence against Russia’s attacks.

Sharing the image of a Russian T-90 tank on display at the exhibition in Prague, the Ukrainian defence ministry wrote on Twitter: “Czechs have bitter memories of Russian tanks in Prague, 1968. Now they can see them from a different angle.”

The tweet was referring to Russia’s invasion of Czechoslovakia more than 50 years ago to crush the Prague Spring reform movement under Czechoslovak communist leader Alexander Dubcek.

“Ukraine is a shield in the East of Europe. Give us the tools and we will end the war!” the tweet added.

Rockets and shells that have hit Ukrainian buildings since the Russian attack on the largest European nation began on 24 February were also displayed in the exhibition, according to BBC News.

Ms Okopna said similar exhibitions have been planned in Poland, Germany and the Netherlands.

“This exhibition proves how vital support from partner countries is to us,” Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs Denys Monastyrsky said.

“Russian propaganda likes to scare people that their tanks could reach Prague, Berlin or Paris. Ukrainians demonstrate – only in the form of scrap,” he added.