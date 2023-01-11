Ukraine news - live: Russia’s Wagner group claims it has taken control of Soledar
“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar”, Yevgeny Prigozhin confirms
The head of Russia’s private military firm Wagner has stated that his forces have taken control of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, Russian news agencies have reported as fighting continues.
"Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on," Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement cited by Russian agencies.
"The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow”, he confirmed.
The Wagner Group may now account for a quarter or more of Russian combatants fighting in Ukraine, Western officials estimated on Tuesday 10 January.
The private military company, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been linked to a series of atrocities in Ukraine alongside other conflicts including in Syria.
In recent months, it has been recruiting thousands of Russian convicts from jail to join the fight in Ukraine.
Kyiv denies capture of Soledar: ‘Maniacally trying'
Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian military command have not confirmed the loss of Soledar despite Russia’s claims to have seized the city.
“Even after suffering colossal losses, Russia is still maniacally trying to seize Soledar – home to the largest salt mine in Europe,” the Ukrainian defence ministry tweeted last night.
Mr Zelensky repeated his call for more Western weapons, stating that Russia was gathering its forces to intensify its campaign.
Previously, Ukraine has said that its soldiers are still holding onto positions in Soledar, withstanding assaults by wave after wave of Russian forces seeking their first battlefield victory in months.
Ukraine cannot win back territory without Western tanks, say officials
Ukraine will not be able to take back significant territory from Russia without an increase in fighting power – including tanks and other heavy armour, officials in the west have warned.
Officials said the two sides were currently too closely matched for the Ukrainians to be able to mount a successful offensive.
The warning comes as the UK government is considering whether to become the first Western power to supply the Ukrainians with main battle tanks in the form of British Army Challenger 2s.
Ukraine cannot win back territory without Western tanks, say officials
The UK Government is considering supplying the Ukrainians with British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks.
Parents of Briton missing in Ukraine speak of feeling ‘raw’ after disappearance
The parents of one of the British men missing in Ukraine have spoken of feeling “raw” following their son’s disappearance.
The country’s national police said Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Parry, 28, were last seen on Friday.
They were heading to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region of the country, where heavy fighting is reported, and contact with them was lost.
Christine Parry, the mother of Mr Parry, a humanitarian volunteer, told MailOnline: “It’s all very raw at the moment. We are just trying to inform family members about what is going on.”
His father Robin Parry is reported to have said: “We are all very proud of Chris and the work he has been doing.”
Mr Parry, who was reportedly born in Truro, Cornwall, but later moved to Cheltenham, had previously spoken of evacuating people from the front line.
He told Sky News last year: “Sometimes, when you see some pretty terrible things it does stay with you.”
Mr Parry said his parents were “proud (but) very concerned” when he told them of his plans to go to Ukraine.
Parents of Briton missing in Ukraine speak of feeling ‘raw’ after disappearance
The country’s national police said Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Parry, 28, were last seen on Friday.
Russia bolsters attack on eastern Ukraine – as US ready to training Kyiv’s troops on weapons
Russia’s forces have amped up their military offensive in a fresh comeback in the war in recent months as they rain shells and missiles around the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
In a territorial gain, Russia has likely captured the nearby town of Soledar, according to Ukrainian and UK officials, but are likely to be suffering significant losses in the process.
Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern forces, said the Russians were deploying their best Wagner mercenary fighters at Soledar, while the UK’s defence ministry said in a statement that the mercenary group, run by an ally of Vladimir Putin, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was likely now in control of the town. If the gain is confirmed, it will be the first significant one for Moscow since late summer.
However, unlike Ukraine, Moscow cannot call upon the support of Western nations, the latest example of which involves training in the US to use the Patriot missile system that Washington has promised.
Russia steps up eastern assault – as US to provide weapons training to Ukraine
While Ukraine can count on the support of Western nations, Moscow appears to be sustaining heavy losses in both troops and equiment
Russia gathering forces for another escalation in war, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is gathering for another escalation as he sought more modern weapons in the continuing war.
The war-time president said he spoke to his European allies on a call yesterday.
“I informed them about the situation on the battlefield - about the difficult situation in the Donetsk region, about the constant Russian attacks and the fact that Russia does not count its people, does not spare the locals and does not stop before any criminal actions,” he said.
Mr Zelensky said: “This can - and must! - be countered only by a new level of modern military equipment that Ukraine can receive from partners. I thank all the leaders who help us for understanding that now is the time for new powerful decisions, for new powerful support.”
“The free world has everything necessary to stop Russian aggression and bring the terrorist state to a historic defeat. And it is important not only for us. It is important for global democracy, for all those who value freedom. It is even more important now, when Russia is gathering forces for another escalation,” he said in his nightly address.
Patriot training confirms US’s participation in Ukraine war - Russian official
The US is cementing its role in the Ukraine war by providing Ukrainian forces with Patriot missiles and training them on their use, Russia’s ambassador to Washington has said.
“The decision of the US defence department to organise a training course at Fort Sill in Oklahoma is yet another confirmation of Washington’s de facto participation in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kyiv’s Nazi criminals,” Anatoly Antonov said in a statement posted by his embassy yesterday.
He said that the real aim of the US administration was to “inflict as much damage as possible on Russia on the battlefield by the hands of the Ukrainians”.
Petrol prices below £1.50 a litre for first time since Ukraine war began
The average price of petrol has dropped below £1.50 a litre for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.
Motoring group The AA said falling global oil prices were the cause of the drop, signalling a “huge relief for drivers.”
Prices at the pumps peaked at a record 191.53p in July last year, with current average prices marked as 149.74p per litre on Monday, lower than the same time last February.
A spokesperson for The AA, Luke Bosdet, said it takes around £23 less to fill an average-sized family car with petrol than it did in July, at roughly £82.
Data from the motoring group RAC has suggested by July last year, the cost of filling the same average-sized family car had hit £105.29, while for diesel it was £109.47.
Daniel Reast reports:
Petrol prices below £1.50 a litre for first time since Ukraine war began
Motorists have been supported through a 5p fuel duty cut since February last year, though this is due to end in March
Zelensky invites Irish premier to visit Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Irish premier Leo Varadkar to visit Ukraine “at a future opportunity”.
The offer was made in the first phone call between the two leaders since Mr Varadkar returned to the role of Taoiseach in December as part of a coalition deal.
“Had the first phone call with Prime Minister of Ireland @LeoVaradkar,” Mr Zelensky said on Twitter.
“Thanked for freezing Russian assets, discussed support for Ukraine’s energy system and post-war recovery. Invited to join the implementation of the #PeaceFormula.”
President Zelensky also extended new year’s wishes to the people of Ireland during the call and thanked them for their friendship.
Mr Varadkar assured Mr Zelensky of Ireland’s ongoing solidarity, and said Ireland was “resolute” in backing Ukraine’s application for EU membership.
He said that the 70,000 Ukrainians that had sought refuge in Ireland were welcome and that the Irish people were responding to their difficult situation with great generosity.
Grinne N. Aodha reports:
Zelensky invites Irish premier to visit Ukraine
The Ukrainian president also extended new year’s wishes to the people of Ireland.
Polish leaders meet, discuss further support for Ukraine
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda met Monday with the prime minister and some of his ministers to discuss security issues amid the war in neighbouring Ukraine, including Kyiv’s request for delivery of Western-made heavy battle tanks.
After the meeting, top national security official Jacek Siewiera said decisions were taken as to current and future support to Ukraine, but did not provide any details.
Earlier, a presidential aide said that Kyiv’s request for German-made Leopard 2 tanks which Poland, among other countries, uses, would be on the agenda.
Read more:
Polish leaders meet, discuss further support for Ukraine
Poland's President Andrzej Duda has met with the prime minister and some of his ministers to discuss security issues amid the war in neighboring Ukraine, including Kyiv’s request for delivery of Western-made heavy battle tanks
Report says Israeli tech investments nearly halved in 2022
Investments in Israel’s tech sector dropped by nearly half in 2022, reflecting a global economic slowdown, a nonprofit group reported Tuesday.
Startup Nation Central, which tracks the industry in Israel, said the total value of investments in the tech sector sank from an all-time high of $27 billion in 2021 to about $15.5 billion last year. The tech industry accounts for more than half the country’s exports, according to official data.
It cited the global economic downturn and said the trend was not unique to Israel.
Cybersecurity firms suffered the toughest hit, with a funding decline of more than 60% between 2021 and last year, SNC said. Other sectors that each suffered a decline in investment sank by about 42%, the study found.
The group said the drop happened in the last half of 2022 as a result of inflation and interest rate hikes, as well as supply chain problems and other issues related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
More here:
Report says Israeli tech investments nearly halved in 2022
Investments in Israel's tech sector dropped by nearly half in 2022, reflecting a global economic slowdown
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies