Bulk of Russian forces more than 25 kms from centre of Kyiv, UK says

UK intelligence says Russian forces remain 25km from the centre of Kyiv

Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 21 March 2022 06:45
Comments
Russian convoy approaches Kyiv, satellite images reveal

UK’s military intelligence said on Monday that Russian forces advancing towards Ukraine’s capital Kyiv from the north-east have stalled and the bulk of it remains more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city.

In a statement, the ministry of defence said: “Heavy fighting continues north of Kyiv.”

“Russian forces advancing on the city from the north-east have stalled. Forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel to the north-west have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance.”

“The bulk of Russian forces remain more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city,” according to military intelligence.

“Despite the continued lack of progress, Kyiv remains Russia’s primary military objective and they are likely to prioritise attempting to encircle the city over the coming weeks.”

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in