Bulk of Russian forces more than 25 kms from centre of Kyiv, UK says
UK intelligence says Russian forces remain 25km from the centre of Kyiv
UK’s military intelligence said on Monday that Russian forces advancing towards Ukraine’s capital Kyiv from the north-east have stalled and the bulk of it remains more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city.
In a statement, the ministry of defence said: “Heavy fighting continues north of Kyiv.”
“Russian forces advancing on the city from the north-east have stalled. Forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel to the north-west have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance.”
“The bulk of Russian forces remain more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city,” according to military intelligence.
“Despite the continued lack of progress, Kyiv remains Russia’s primary military objective and they are likely to prioritise attempting to encircle the city over the coming weeks.”
