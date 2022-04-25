Italy’s Salvini criticised after congratulating Le Pen not Macron

As congratulatory messages poured in for France’s President Macron, Italy’s populist leader Matteo Salvini chose to ignore the winner and focus instead on cinching his alliance with the losing party.

“Congratulations Marine! Alone against everyone, determined, coherent and smiling,” the head of Italy’s far-right Lega party Salvini said in a statement.

“You gathered the votes of 13 million French people, a percentage that’s never been seen before. Onwards together, for a Europe that is founded on work, on family, on security, rights and freedom.”

Salvini, whose Euroscepticism and anti-immigration policies are similar to those of Le Pen’s, stood out as the only political leader to issue a statement that hailed Le Pen while overlooking Macron.

This in turn prompted an animated debate on Italian social media, with many criticising Salvini.

“It’s usual to congratulate the winner and then whoever comes after. It’s important to know how to lose,” one Twitter user wrote in response to Salvini.

“I’m joining in the congratulatory messages for Marine Le Pen’s defeat. A great sigh of relief for all of Europe,” another wrote.

Polls gave President Macron 58.2 percent of the vote, and just 41.8 percent to Le Pen – a victory that’s set to maintain Europe’s status quo at a time in which Russia’s war in Ukraine has unsettled the world and its leaders.

Le Pen later conceded defeat but said she would continue “to fight for France”.

Across Europe, the thought of Le Pen setting up shop in the Elysee proved enough to ruffle feathers, with many heads of state fretting that her victory could endanger the interests of the European Union and NATO.

These same leaders sent messages of support and congratulations to Paris, as Macron begins his second mandate.

Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi was among the first to take to social media to congratulate Macron, calling his victory “a beautiful page full of hope for France and for Europe. Proud to have been with this from the start”.

While the leader of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta took on a more embattled tone and congratulated the French voters for “defeating populist nationalism. It’s our turn next year, united and determined,” Letta said.

Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson, whose government could join Nato following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sent Macron her “warmest congratulations” via Twitter. “Let’s continue our close cooperation – bilaterally and for a competitive, green and resilient European Union.”

From Ireland Prime Minister Micheal Martin highlighted the importance of Macron for Europe and called the president’s leadership “principled and dynamic.”