After French election win, Macron faces even tougher test with political battle at home and war abroad (cloned)
Emmanuel Macron faces myriad challenges ranging from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the future of the EU
He faces a political battle at home and a war abroad. French president Emmanuel Macron’s re-election is a rarity that allows him to work on building up his legacy in a deeply divided country.
But his victory came after beating challengers on both ends of the political spectrum, including far-right Marine Le Pen - who came far too close to the presidency for the comfort of many in France and across the world.
And 44-year-old Mr Macron now faces herculean challenges as a Western leader at a time of an unprecedented Russian war against Ukraine that has upended cherished European assumptions about security
