He faces a political battle at home and a war abroad. French president Emmanuel Macron’s re-election is a rarity that allows him to work on building up his legacy in a deeply divided country.

But his victory came after beating challengers on both ends of the political spectrum, including far-right Marine Le Pen - who came far too close to the presidency for the comfort of many in France and across the world.

And 44-year-old Mr Macron now faces herculean challenges as a Western leader at a time of an unprecedented Russian war against Ukraine that has upended cherished European assumptions about security