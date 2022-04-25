French election results - live: Macron vows to be ‘president for all’ in victory speech
President set to remain in office as exit polls forecast second term and Le Pen’s defeat
Emmanuel Macron has vowed to be a president ‘for all’ in a victory speech after exit polls forecast his election win.
Polls after voting ended on Sunday suggest around 58 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the current president, compared to 41 per cent for the National Rally leader Marine Le Pen.
If the projections are borne out by official results, Mr Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.
Mr Macron addressed supporters in a speech in front of the Eiffel Tower after the polls were announced, in which he recognised that many people voted against him.
“The coming years won’t be easy,” he said. “But they will be historic. It is with ambition and goodwill for our country - for all - I will be at your side to deal with the next five years.”
Investigation launched for attempted ‘voluntary manslaughter’ after two dead
An investigation has been launched against “persons in charge of public authority” at the time when two people were fatally shot and killed in Pont Neuf, Paris.
They would be investigated for “attempted voluntary manslaughter”, according to AFP.
The shots on the people in the speeding car are believed to have been fired by a police-issue Heckler & Koch G36 assault rifle.
A large police presence was seen in the heart of the capital after the incident as dead bodies covered in white sheets were taken out of a Volkswagen sedan.
General Inspectorate of the National Police, the French police oversight body, is also expected to be deployed as per protocol following the officer’s use of a firearm.
The two people were shot dead and a third person, a woman, was severely wounded after a car came speeding towards them on the oldest bridge in the French capital, an investigating source told AP.
The incident took place shortly after midnight, hours after French president Emmanuel Macron won a second term and protests broke out in the capital.
Paris police shoot dead two people in car
Paris police have shot two people dead and severely wounded a third person, a woman, after a car came speeding towards them on the oldest bridge in the French capital, an investigating source told AP.
The incident took place shortly after midnight, hours after French president Emmanuel Macron won a second term and protests broke out in the capital.
There were no early clues pointing to a link with the presidential election, however, or it being a terrorist act.
“A car came rushing towards police soon after midnight, and refused to stop,” said an investigating source.
“One of the police officers opened fire, killing two people and wounding a third.”
It happened on the ancient Pont Neuf, in the centre of the city and during the early hours of Monday morning, an examining magistrate attended the scene, which was closed to traffic.
Police at the scene confirmed that the wounded person was a woman who was in the back of the car. Bullets hit her arm and she was rushed to the hospital for “urgent treatment”.
The source said there was no return of fire from the car.
Leaders congratulate Macron on historic win
Outside France, Mr Macron's victory was hailed as a reprieve for mainstream politics rocked in recent years by Britain's exit from the European Union, the 2016 election of Donald Trump and the rise of a new generation of nationalist leaders.
"Bravo Emmanuel," European Council President Charles Michel, wrote on Twitter. "In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union."
"Congratulations to the President and a true friend EmmanuelMacron on the election victory," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on his Twitter account in early hours on Monday.
Ukraine’s leader has congratulated Macron on winning a second term.
Volodymy Zelenskyy called Macron “a true friend of Ukraine”on Sunday and expressed appreciation for his support.
Tweeting in French, Mr Zelenskyy said: “I’m convinced that we will advance together toward new joint victories. Toward a strong and united Europe!”
Mr Macron has sought a diplomatic solution to Russia’s war and his country has sent significant weapons to Ukraine with more planned.
In a TV debate ahead of Sunday’s runoff, Mr Macron assailed Marine Le Pen’s past ties to Russia, notably a loan her party got from a Russian-Czech bank in 2014.
Le Pen concedes election but warns Macron ‘will do nothing to repair division’ in France
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said she would keep up the fight against Emmanuel Macron just as she conceded defeat in the presidential election.
An Ipsos poll gave Mr Macron 58.2% of the vote and Marine Le Pen 41.8%, a decisive victory despite doubts about the current president’s handling of the economy and ability to connect with voters, and despite a lower-than-usual turnout.
“I will continue the fight for France and the French people,” Ms Le Pen told supporters in a defiant speech shortly after the exit poll was announced on Sunday evening.
“I fear the next five years will not break with the contempt and the brutal policies of the last five years and Emmanuel Macron will do nothing to repair the divisions in our country.”
Macron vows to lead France through ‘historic’ next five years in presidential victory speech
Emmanuel Macron has vowed to lead France through “historic” years to come after being re-elected as president.
The 44-year-old said he would tackle the next five years with “ambition and goodwill” and leave no one behind as he took to the stage following his election victory.
“I’m not the candidate of one faction anymore, but the president for all of us,” Mr Macron said.
The centrist president addressed supporters outside the Eiffel Tower shortly after the first exit polls predicted he would win the 2022 presidential election.
Nicola Sturgeon congratulates Macron on his win
Scotland’s First Minister has congratulated Emmanuel Macron after his re-election as president of France.
Mr Macron’s rival, far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen, conceded on Sunday night.
Nicola Sturgeon congratulated Mr Macron on winning a second second term, and said: “I am delighted that the Scottish and French governments continue to work in close partnership on the issues shared by our two countries, such as climate change, biodiversity, culture and our common European values.”
Justin Trudeau congratulates Macron
The Canadian president has said he looks forward to continuing his work with Emmanuel Macron:
