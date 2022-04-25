French President Emmanuel Macron has comfortably won re-election in the presidential run-off, according to exit polls.

His far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, conceded defeat on Sunday night, but vowed to "continue the fight for France and the French people".

An Ipsos poll gave Mr Macron 58.2 per cent of the vote and Le Pen 41.8 per cent, a decisive victory despite doubts about the current president’s handling of the economy and ability to connect with voters.

