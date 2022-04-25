Emmanuel Macron thanks voters as he is re-elected as French president

Emmanuel Macron has vowed to unite a divided France after winning a second term as president, thanking supporters as he made a speech in front of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday night.

Exit polls suggest around 58 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the incumbent, compared to 41 per cent for his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

"Dear compatriots, here in Paris and throughout the land, thank you so much," Mr Macron said to the crowd before suggesting he will be a "president for all".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.