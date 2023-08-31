British man killed in Ukraine ‘acted with courage, morality and honour’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A British man has died while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.

Sam Newey, 22, died while serving on the frontline in Ukraine. The 22-year-old was killed in action in Eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, according to his brother.

Mr Newey volunteered to fight in Ukraine following Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February last year, and is understood to have fought many battles while serving.

His brother paid tribute to him on social media, saying he was “broken” at the news of his death, but said he was “proud” of his younger brother.

Dan Newey said: “I cannot put into words how broken I feel. I also cannot emphasise how proud I am of my little brother.

“He’d just turned 21 when he decided to answer the call and travel to Ukraine to push back against Russian Imperialism.

“Sam you gave your life for people you never knew and acted with courage, morality and honour.

“Not only are you my little brother, but you’re an exceptional man, a good soldier and one of the bravest people I ever had the privilege of knowing.

“Thank you so much for being part of my life for these 22 years. I love you always brother.”

Sam and his father Paul were accused of supporting Kurdish forces in Syria and charged with terror offences in 2020.

The pair were accused of illegally assisting Daniel Newey after sending him £150 while he was fighting against Isis.

The charges came despite Dan’s Kurdish-led military unit being backed by Britain and trained by the SAS.

The charges were later dropped, with no action taken.

At least nine other British men have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last February, according to the Foreign Office.

Jay Morais, 52, from Bristol, became the ninth Brit to die in the Ukraine war in February.

The 52-year-old fought in some of the fiercest battles in the country’s eastern region - including the Donbas cities of Severodonetsk and Bakhmut.

He is thought to have died in Kharkiv after fighting Russian troops further east.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing support to the family of a British man following his death in Ukraine.”