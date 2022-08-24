For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Finnish leader Sanna Marin on Tuesday issued a public apology after photographs of two topless influencers kissing each other at the prime minister's official residence emerged on social media.

Ms Marin, 36, courted controversy last week when a private video of her partying with her friends was leaked on social media, leading to an outcry from the opposition politicians.

After the video of the prime minister dancing at the party went viral, her opponents called on Ms Marin to take a drug test over allegations that she was socialising with people who used illegal substances.

On Monday, the prime minister tested negative for drugs, a statement on the government website confirmed.

“Drug test taken from prime minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 did not reveal the presence of drugs,” the statement read.

Just days later, another picture circulated by local media showed two popular women kissing each other while covering their bare breasts with a "Finland" sign at the prime minister's official residence in Helsinki.

Ms Marin confirmed that the pictures were taken at her official residence in early July after she attended a music festival. She added that she had "friends" at her residence who were "spending the evening" and "going to the sauna".

"In my opinion, the picture is not appropriate. I apologise for it," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together."

The Social Democrat leader, who became the world’s youngest serving government leader in December 2019, has never shied away from her leisure activities. However, the recent controversy has divided the Finnish society with the opposition leaders claiming her behaviour to be “inappropriate”.

Meanwhile, women in Finland have been sharing videos of themselves dancing to express support for the prime minister.

Last week, while announcing that she would take the drug test, Ms said: “I have nothing to hide. I have never taken drugs. Personally, I did not take drugs, nor did I consume anything other than alcohol.

“I danced, sang, and partied – perfectly legal things. And I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve seen or known of others [using drugs].”

Ms Marin also said that she “resents” that private videos filmed in a private space were leaked to the public.

The first video, which appears to be from Instagram Stories, showed her drinking with a group of friends, singing and dancing. In the second leaked video, Ms Marin could be seen dancing with a popstar Olavi Uusivirta at a nightclub in Helsinki.

Mr Uusivirta later clarified that “nothing inappropriate” happened between the two.