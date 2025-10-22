Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two police officers have moved into the prison cell next door to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy follow threats to kill him, it has emerged.

The dramatic development followed the 70-year-old spending a ‘frightening’ first night in La Santé, the high-security jail in Paris.

He was incarcerated on Tuesday, following a five-year sentence for conspiring to accept laundered cash from the late Libyan dictator, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

Within hours, a video appeared online in which a fellow inmate shouts: “We know everything, Sarko… we know everything. Give back the billions of dollars.”

open image in gallery APTOPIX France Sarkozy Prison ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

On Wednesday, a source at France’s Interior Ministry confirmed they had ordered two officers from the VIP Protection Service, the SDLP, to occupy the “cell next door to the former president’s for 24 hours a day.”

This led to Éric Ciotti, president of Sarkozy’s conservative party, The Republicans, expressing his concerns about death threats.

Mr Ciotti said: “It is completely legitimate that the security of a former President of the Republic be ensured everywhere, at all times, in all locations.

“Especially since the threats against him will be much greater in the circles he finds himself in.

“I saw images of him being threatened with death upon his arrival. His security must be guaranteed.

“This incarceration is a terrible ordeal for his family. I think of the ordeal they are going through.”

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Carla Bruni, Sarkozy’s third wife, has already spoken to him in prison, via a cell landline, lawyers for Sarkozy confirmed, saying his first night was “frightening”.

One of them, Jean-Michel Darrois, explained: “I saw him in the visiting room, we stayed together for a long time.

“He is the man everyone knows – strong, dynamic, a fighter. He has brought two books to read: The Count of Monte Cristo (the novel by Alexandre Dumas) about revenge, and The Life of Jesus Christ, about the resurrection.”

The video posted online refers to Sarkozy, and also to Ziad Takieddine, a former Lebanese arms dealer who died in mysteriously circumstances earlier this year while on the run from accusations that he was the middle man between Gaddafi and Sarkozy.

An unidentifed inmate in La Santé shouts: “Sarko, he's right there, in an isolated area.

“He's all alone in his cell. He just arrived, Tuesday, October 20, 2025 – he's going to have a bad time.

“Right next to it, there's solitary confinement below—it's solitary confinement, he's just above.

“And we know everything – we're going to avenge Gaddafi. We know everything, Sarko, Ziad Takieddine, we know everything. Give back the billions of dollars.”

open image in gallery Muammar Gaddafi, right, and then-president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy, in Tripoli in July 2007 ( AP )

It was in 2011 that RAF and French Air Force jets led the mass bombing campaign that ended with Gaddafi being hacked to death by a mob.

David Cameron was British Prime Minister at the time, and visited Libya with Sarkozy.

There have been claims that Sarkozy wanted his old friend and ally dead because of his potential to produce incriminating evidence.

Sarkozy kissed former supermodel Carla Bruni goodbye outside their £5 milllion Paris town house on Tuesday morning before he was driven to La Santé.

He was checked into the notorious jail at 9.40am, as other inmates mocked him by chanting “Welcome Sarko!” and “Sarkozy’s here!”

Sarkozy was found guilty of accepting millions in illegal cash from Gaddafi, so as to win office for five years, between 2007 and 2012.

He is currently serving a five-year term, but has also been convicted for two earlier offences, while facing further criminal enquiries.

Those who have spent time at La Santé – which means Health – include notorious terrorists and armed robbers such as Carlos the Jackal (Illich Ramírez Sanchez) and armed robber, Jacques Mesrine.

Sarkozy is now the first French head of state to go to a prison cell since Marshall Philippe Pétain, the wartime Nazi collaborator.

open image in gallery ( AP )

Sarkozy will spend most of his time alone in a 29-foot-square cell equipped with a shower, bed, small desk, a landline phone, and TV, which will cost him the equivalent of £13 a month to watch.

He will be allowed one solitary walk a day alone, in a small yard, but will not have a mobile phone.

Sarkozy used to be Interior Minister in France, when his tough policies gained him the nickname ‘Le Top Cop’.

He once claimed that young offender “scum” on housing estates should be “blown away with a power hose”.

Such a background makes him an extremely vulnerable prisoner.

Christophe Ingrain, another Sarkozy lawyer, said he was appealing against having to go to prison, but it will be at least a month before the appeal is heard.

Mr Ingrain said: “He is taking it upon himself to ensure that no one can feel the indignation and anger he feels at suffering this injustice. Humanly, this is an extremely difficult ordeal.”

Sarkozy has also been found guilty of trying to bribe a judge, and illicit campaign funding, following separate trials.

Carla Bruni is herself accused of being part of a £4 million campaign dubbed ‘Operation Save Sarko’ – a complex and illegal plan to try to keep her husband out of jail.

She has been charged with a range of corruption offences, including ‘witness tampering in an organised gang’, and could be imprisoned for a up to 10 years if found guilty in a separate trial.

Like her husband, Ms Bruni denies any wrongdoing.