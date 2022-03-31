Former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder has become a pariah in his own country.

Owing to his decision not to cut ties with his friend Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, public opinion has now largely crystallised against him and even members of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which he once governed, have rebuked him.

Citing his decision not to distance himself from Moscow in light of the war, Mr Schröder’s political staff resigned en masse earlier this month, including Albrecht Funk, his long-time speech writer. Gone too is his honorary membership of the football club Borussia Dortmund. His reputation, honours, and friendships are fast dissolving, leaving him increasingly isolated.