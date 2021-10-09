Sebastian Kurz has said he plans to resign as Austria’s chancellor, days after being named as a suspect in a corruption probe.

The 35-year-old intends to stay on as the leader of the conservative Austrian People’s Party, but said he would step down as chancellor in a bid “to prevent chaos and to ensure stability”.

A political crisis was sparked on Wednesday when police raided government offices and the party headquarters, with state prosecutors naming Mr Kurz and nine others as suspects in an anti-corruption probe.

He and his close associates are accused of a plot while he was foreign leader in 2016 to use public money as a bribe to ensure favourable media coverage and “finance partially manipulated opinion polls that served an exclusively party political interest” opinion polls.

Mr Kurz, who became the youngest head of government in the world after entering into a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party in 2017, has denied wrongdoing and insisted on Saturday that the accusations against him are false. “I will be able to clear this up — I am deeply convinced of that,” he said.

His coalition partners in the Austrian Green Party began talks on Friday with the country’s three opposition parties, which have all demanded that he step down.

Mr Kurz has proposed foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg as his replacement.

Austria’s vice-chancellor Werner Kogler, who leads the Green Party, said Mr Kurz’s resignation was “the right step for future government work”, adding that he has a “very constructive” working relationship with Mr Schallenberg.

More follows...