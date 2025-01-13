Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tourist has recalled jabbing a tiger shark in the eyes just moments after watching it attack a fellow snorkeler.

Peppino Fappani, 69, said he stuck his middle finger in the shark’s eye three times as he came to the aid of another swimmer close to the shoreline of a five-star resort in Marsa Alam, Egypt.

Mr Fappani, a retired dentist, rushed out to sea to help Di Gioia, 48, an EU diplomat from Rome, who was attacked by the creature and later died of his injuries.

“I was able to stick my middle finger hard in his left eye three times, causing him pain. But he kept coming back,” Mr Fappani told The Daily Telegraph.

Mr Fappani tried to save Mr Gioia after he heard the diplomat’s wife screaming for help from the beach when he realised he was closest to him in the water.

open image in gallery Di Gioia, 48, an EU diplomat from Rome, was mauled to death by a shark in Egypt ( Facebook/Gianluca Di Gioia )

But the shark soon seized Mr Fappani by the leg, and employees of a nearby diving centre who arrived by boat had to beat it with a long iron bar to fend it off.

“The guys from the diving centre arrived with a rubber dinghy and were trying to pull me back into the boat.

“He grabbed onto my right leg and wouldn’t let me be pulled up. That shark wanted to kill me,” Mr Fappani said.

He needed dozens of stitches to his right leg, as well as right hand and arm, but said he is now healing well after treatment in Egypt and Italy.

Egypt’s environment ministry said the shark had been caught and was being examined in a laboratory to try to determine the reasons for the rare attack.

