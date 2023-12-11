Manhunt after gunman kills two in shooting at Swiss tourist town
The suspect, an unidentified man who remained at large, fired several shots in two different locations in Sion
Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting in the Swiss town of Sion on Monday, police said.
The suspect, an unidentified man who remained at large, fired several shots in two different locations before 8am in Sion, a town of about 35,000 people in the southwest of Switzerland, close to the borders with France and Italy
Police said the attacker’s motives were unknown.
"According to initial findings, the perpetrator knew his victims," police said.
Officers said they had deployed officers to find the shooter, and later issued an appeal for people to come forward with any information on a 36-year-old believed to be the gunman.
They warned people that “this person is dangerous” and they shouldn’t approach him.
Switzerland, a country of around 9 million, has a high rate of gun ownership.
Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based organisation that monitors global trends in armed violence, estimates the number of firearms in civilian possession at 2.3 million.
Local prosecutors have opened a murder investigation following the shooting.
