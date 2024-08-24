Support truly

A knifeman is on the run after three people were killed in an attack at a German diversity festival in Solingen on Friday night.

A 15-year-old boy, who allegedly knew about the attack beforehand is being questioned by police.

Eight people were injured, including four who are in a serious condition in hospital, in the incident in the western German city.

With a lack of clarity on the suspect and the motive behind the attack, here’s a look at everything we know so far:

Revellers were celebrating Solingen’s 650-year history at the time of the horrific attack ( EPA )

What has happened so far?

Residents of the western German city of Solingen were enjoying a diversity festival when tragedy struck.

The Festival of Diversity marked the city’s 650th anniversary, and was set to run until Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering live music, cabaret and acrobatics.

But shortly after 9:30pm on Friday evening, witnesses reported to police that someone had attacked people with a knife at a central square, known as the Fronhof.

Phillip Müller, the festival’s organiser, appeared on stage to ask festival goers to leave “calmly”.

“Please keep your eyes open, because unfortunately the perpetrator hasn’t been caught,” Mr Müller said.

German police instantly launched a manhunt for the perpetrator, who they believed to be working alone.

Police searched overnight and into Saturday, but have still not located the attacker ( (c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten )

On Saturday, one person was detained in connection with the stabbing attack.

Police confirmed in a press conference that the detainee was a 15-year-old boy, and was not believed to be the perpetrator of the attack - but was allegedly seen speaking with the suspect moments before.

Terrorism has not been ruled out as the motive behind the attack by police.

The manhunt for the perpetrator is ongoing.

Tributes have been laid near the site of the attack ( afp/AFP via Getty Images )

What do we know about the perpetrator?

Very little is known so far about who the attacker is, with the police keeping information under tight wraps as they continue their investigation.

We do know that the attacker is believed to be male.

Shortly before the attack, the suspected knifeman allegedly was seen by two witnesses speaking to the 15-year-old boy who is now in police custody - but it is unclear whether they already knew each other.

Police have not released a description of the attacker, with officers saying in the press conference that they are not sure enough of what he looks like to make a description public.

The knifeman allegedly spoke with the detained 15-year-old shortly before carrying out the attack ( AP )

“Let’s stand together” - politicians react to the stabbing

Local, national and international politicians have spoken out to condemn last night’s horrific stabbings.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that the perpetrator must be punished “to the fullest extent of the law”.

He said it was a “terrible” event which had “shocked” him greatly, adding that he will “mourn the victims and stand by their families”.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described it as a “heinous act” and wished those injured “strength and a speedy recovery from all my heart”.

“The perpetrator needs to be brought to justice. Let’s stand together — against hatred and violence,” Steinmeier added.

Tim Kurzbach, the mayor of Solingen, said “our hearts were torn apart” by the violence, which “hardly let any of us sleep”.

"We are working all night, all the time, to organise everything imaginable. Nevertheless, this great pain remains," he said.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser met Herbert Reul (middle), the North-Rhine Westfalia’s interior minister, and Hendrik Wuest (right), the state’s premier ( REUTERS )

"I continue to pray and hope that the relatives will find comfort. That the injured and wounded will recover. And I ask you to continue to hope and pray with us here in Solingen.”

Regional interior minister Herbert Reul said you “don’t want to believe what you see here at the crime scene”, while EU Commission President and German politician Ursula von der Leyen said she was “deeply shocked by the brutal and insidious attack”.

The manhunt for the perpetrator continues, and regular updates can be followed here.